Connect with us

Entertainment

Dario Argento to make Cannes actor debut – Lifestyle

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By


(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 10 – Veteran Italian horror director Dario Argento will make his acting debut at the Cannes Film Festival next month, organizers said Thursday.

Argento, 80, a cult director of shockers like Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and Suspiria, will appear in Gaspar Noé’s Vortex, the story of the last days of a couple of former lovers.

Argento’s influential work in the horror genre during the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in the subgenre known as giallo, led him to be dubbed the “Master of the Thrill” and the “Master of horror”.

His films as a director include the “Animal Trilogy,” consisting of The Bird in the Crystal Plumage (1970), The Cat O’Nine Tails (1971) and Four Flies on Gray Velvet (1971); the “Three Mothers” trilogy, composed of Suspiria (1977), Inferno (1980) and The Mother of Tears (2007); and the standalone films Deep Red (1975), Tenebrae (1982), Phenomena (1985) and Opera (1987).

He co-wrote the screenplay for Once Upon a Time in the West by Sergio Leone (1968) and was the screenplay consultant to George A. Romero on Dawn of the Dead (1978), which he also wrote. soundtrack with his longtime collaborators. Leprechaun.

Argento’s daughter, Asia, 45, is an actress and director in addition to being a symbol of the Me Too movement.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival takes place from July 6 to 17 in the city of the Côte d’Azur. (ANSA).

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA