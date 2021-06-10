Kim Kardashian West’s “Jam (Turn It Up)” Is An Accidental Pop Masterpiece

Kim Kardashian Wests’ 2011 single Jam (Turn It Up) sounds like it’s stepping out of a nightmarish universe: self-tuned dystopian electro-pop, with its nasal robotic repeating Turn me, turn me, turn me up so much that the passage of time no longer makes sense. As she sings that they are playing in my jam, my brain slides into the blessed jelly. The song is almost unplayable, but I listen to it all the time. Consult my SpotifCounting it: Jam (Turn It Up) has appeared on my most played tracks every year since 2016. I would pay someone to do the feel good, feel good cross stitch, just got paid.

As keeping up with the Kardashians ends after 13 years on E !, I have often thought about the song. Because over the decade of making reality TV fame a global brand, Kim has a major regret at this very track. If there is one thing in my life that I wish I hadn’t done, she confessed in a 2014 episode. Watch what is happening live.Jam (Turn It Up) is one of the strangest relics of the Kims who have become famous. Abandoned by his star and largely forgotten by fans, he hovers at around two million Spotify plays. The clip, which allegedly involved Kanye West in the days before the couple went out in public, never saw the light of day, although you can see a 15-second clip behind the scenes in a #TBT download on the Kardashian Wests YouTube page from 2015.

Now after 20 seasons KUWTK ends June 10. Since its launch in 2007, the show has followed the family on their rise, shaping reality TV and modern fame along the way. Over time, the storylines have shifted from the pursuit of fame to fame.. The last episodes sound like a eulogy. The family visit Lake Tahoe to be nostalgic for their years on the air; they build a time capsule to commemorate the show. Meanwhile, Kim is studying to become a lawyer and struggles in her marriage.

In 2021, Kim is a mother and tycoon. But in 2011, Jam (Turn It Up) identified a specific moment in Kims’ trajectory, the evolution from reality TV star to cultural icon. The song sounds like a lark, only possible in that narrow window before Kardashian West made its way off of the D-list to reach the top of the celebrity heap. The first thing to know about Jam (Turn It Up) is that Kim never really wanted to record it. A 2011 episode KUWTK spin off Kourtney and Kim take New York follows a reluctant Kim to the recording studio. There, she meets producer The-Dream, whose other credits include Beyoncs Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) and Rihannas Umbrella. From the start, she insists: a song, no album, goes to charity. (Cancer, she said vaguely in the episode.)

Like many pop songs, Jam (Turn It Up) wasn’t written for anyone – it was ultimately given to Kim. The plot of the song is simple: you’re at the club, the DJ is playing your jam, and you want him to turn it up. All Kim has to do is sing along and let the autotune do the rest. But she’s nervous at the microphone. At one point, she runs away from the room and Kourtney coaxes her back. In classic Kardashian fashion, the episode ends with a tidy moral. (Plot B of the episodes is that Scott Disick accessorizes with a $ 3,500 walking stick, and Kourtney has to learn to accept it. Unbelievable.) Kim is glad she gave it a go. I love my song, she said in a confessional, a tinge of Stockholm syndrome in her voice. It sounds so amazing.

Of course, Jam (Turn It Up) wasn’t just Kims’ foray off the reality TV screen. In 2021, Kim has long surpassed any need for KUWTK. He is a tycoon, an icon, a brand in its own right. Her name appears on makeup, perfumes, waist trainers and signature emojis. (And yes, I once smashed an iPhone using a Kimoji case). Its application Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, in which you play a budding celebrity with Kim as a cartoon mentor, was named one of Polygon’s Top 100 Games of the Decade. Its shapewear, loungewear and underwear brand SKIMS was recently valued at $ 1.6 billion.

The construction of the Kim Kardashian brand is of course accompanied by controversies. Blackface accusations when promoting KKW beauty. A disastrous attempt to brand the word Kimono. The general construction of the Kardashian name and fortune by appropriating black culture. It sounds like an extension of the toxic #GirlBoss culture: when your name is literally a brand, you think it’s okay to absorb whatever you need to make it stronger.

All of these products, the app, the clothes, the cosmetics were created by someone else and then stamped with Kim’s approval. Sure, she invests, guides, and markets, but she doesn’t mix scents in glass vials or lean over a laptop to code an app. Maybe that’s why Jam (Turn It Up) is so uncomfortable in his story. If you criticize the song, you are criticizing its actual efforts. The media was not kind to his foray into pop music. Jim Farber from Daily news called her the worst singer in the reality TV universe. A 2015 Billboard The article about the history of the songs and the lack of impact was a little nicer: it’s actually a really good song from The-Dream, writes Jason Lipshutz.

There is a seriousness to the song that seems to be over, an era of Kim that will never be repeated, when her fame felt malleable and vulnerable. An offer for pop success was not absurd at the time. Her buddy Paris Hiltons 2006 Stars Are Blind has become a cult classic, in large part because the song is a real bop. But Jam (Turn It Up) shares more of a pedigree with another bizarre bubblegum pop monstrosity: Rebecca Blacks Friday, also released in 2011. Both songs seem to ignore common musical conventions. They are uncomfortable to listen to, as if they had been created by an algorithm containing a virus. They get stuck in your head like a bad idea. In some ways, these leads were ahead of their time. This overproduced and weird pop brand was going to inspire the hyperpop genre, which Rebecca Black now calls home, she just released a friday remix with Dorian Electra, Big Freedia and 3OH! 3. What I’m getting at is 100 guys should definitely cover Jam (Turn It Up).

In one of the my favorite kim pics, pictured in 2010, she stands between two Charmin toilet paper bears to officially open a public restroom in New York City. These humble celebrity beginnings show that she really got into it. Two years later, she would go public with Kanye West. A year later, she appeared on his arm at the Met Gala, the ultimate arbiter of A-list fame. (Even though the rumor was that Anna Wintour was not thrilled at the time.) Between the shilling for Charmin and appearing on the world’s hottest red carpet, Kim recorded a little song. She is about to take a new step in her career: after June 10, she will no longer be an active reality TV star. KUWTK worked as a security blanket for a long time, anyway. As the family became mega-star, the storylines took on strange and alienating turns. In the final season, Kanye gives Kim a hologram of his deceased father for his birthday, a weird valley ghost delivering someone else’s script. The official Twitter account @KUWTK called this horror story the most amazing birthday present ever.

As Kim moves into her next era, how will the show be remembered? Like a stepping stone to something bigger, deeper, richer, foreign, like all of Kim’s efforts, whether she regrets them or not. Although Kim would rather be forgotten Billboard failure of the charts, Jam (Turn It Up) deserves to be saluted. It’s as iconic as her Mugler Met Gala dress or the photos of her crawling in the desert taken by Kanye. When you reach Kim’s world-famous level, even your failures gain a legendary shine. Jam (Turn It Up) could never happen today, and that’s what makes it so special. He stands out as a misshapen bug on the timeline of his life, which sort of pins everything together. But Kimand the world should embrace this accidental pop masterpiece, the unforeseen marker of the Kardashian brand’s before and after.