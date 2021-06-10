When Kareena Kapoor declared that Babita had raised her, Karisma without the financial support of Kapoors: We were left alone | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor Khan and her older sister Karisma Kapoor were raised alone by their mother, Babita Kapoor. In an interview in 2007, Kareena said that she and Karisma did not often see their father Randhir Kapoor during their childhood and that they did not receive any financial support from the Kapoor family. Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of their first film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, in which they worked together. In 1988 he left their home to live with his parents. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror about their financial situation before Karisma became a star, Kareena had said that mom always does something, she raised us on her own. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was hard. Although my father is also an important factor in my life. When asked if they had obtained financial support from the Kapoor family, Kareena replied: We were on our own and fending for ourselves. But now we see our father more, although we didn’t see him often in our early years. We are a family now. Also read: Raghu Ram once asked Anu Malik if he was guilty of plagiarism, the composer hit back saying aap bhi chor hai Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they have never divorced. Recently, he announced that he would sell his ancestral home in the Chembur region of Mumbai to be closer to Babita, Kareena and Karisma. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan. They have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan and a younger son born in February this year. His name has not yet been revealed. Kareena will then be seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, the film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It will hit theaters this Christmas. Related stories

