Jeff Daniels returns to Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird





Aaron Sorkins stage adaptation of Kill a mockingbird, which before the pandemic was the rare piece to have a long and lucrative Broadway run, will resume performances on October 5. He’ll reopen with a pair of familiar faces on stage: Jeff Daniels, who played righteous attorney Atticus Finch during the first year shows, will return to lead the cast, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, who won a Tony. Award for portraying Finch’s Daughter, Scout, in the original cast, will reprise this role. They plan to stay in the cast until January 2. Offstage, there is more change. This is the first of Scott Rudins’ shows to announce a plan to move on without its lead producer. In April, Rudin said he would withdraw from production after coming under scrutiny from his intimidation behaviour. Production will now be overseen by Orin Wolf, who was the lead producer of the Tony-winning musical The Bands Visit, and who is the president of a touring company, NETWORKS, that before the pandemic had been hired by Rudin to oversee a Mockingbird tour. Title Wolf will be the executive producer and he will be responsible for the operations of the shows, reporting to Barry Diller, a senior producer who will be the managing member of the producers with ultimate responsibility for its funding.

The show was positioned so strong and beautiful, and I don’t think my job is to come and fix anything, but to honor what’s there, Wolf said in an interview. I don’t come to make artistic decisions. Wolf said Rudin would have no role in the production, adding that he had not had any recent communication with Rudin. The Wolfs deal was negotiated with Diller, he said, and a condition of his employment was that Rudin would not have a say in the production. The Broadway company will no longer pay Scott any compensation as a producer, and hell will no longer have any managerial or decision-making roles, Wolf said. He has a small investment position, which is passive. To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted from the 1960 Harper Lee novel, opened on Broadway in December 2018. It’s always sold out; during the pre-pandemic period, it brought together 810,000 people and grossed $ 120 million, according to the Broadway League. The show recouped its capitalization of $ 7.5 million, the amount of money it took to bring it to Broadway 19 weeks after it opened. Wolf, who has worked with Mockingbird director Bartlett Sher on several occasions, said he agreed to manage production in an attempt to protect both the show and its 182 employees. I was going into uncharted territory, he said, but my job is to make sure I create an environment for the artists to do their jobs, to make sure I put back the production that people loved, and once we’ve done that work, my job is to keep trying to find out what this post-pandemic audience is.

Wolf will also continue to oversee Mockingbird’s national tour, which is slated to begin in Buffalo, NY, next March and open in Boston next April, with Richard Thomas. British producer Sonia Friedman will oversee a London production, starring Rafe Spall, which is set to begin performances in March.

