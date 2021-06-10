‘KUWTK’ reunion trailer teases Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick drama





Before the final on June 10 of keeping up with the Kardashians, E! released the trailer for the special two-part reunion scheduled for June 17-20. Based on the dramatic preview, longtime viewers can expect the famous family to leak a lot juicy information. The reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, will go where no Kardashian interview has ever been, with questions about Kris Jenners’ falling out with Caitlyn Jenner, the Tristan Thompsons cheating scandal, and yes, Kourtney’s complicated relationship. Kardashians with Scott Disick. The preview opens with Kim Kardashian explaining that she has no choice but to live with her decisions as Kendall Jenner complains about the lies spread about her family in the media. The false stories around my family are like offensive, says the model. Fortunately, this special gives reality TV stars the chance to set the record straight on many issues, decided to end the series after 20 successful seasons. I think we were all feeling a bit overwhelmed, Kris explained. We had been doing it for so long. Of course, the trailer only got more dramatic from there. After teasing a very stressful moment in which Kim leaned on Kris to help her escape a dangerous situation, the founder of Skims admitted that she had to somebody (although we don’t know who) Big apologies. Sadly, this is just one of the biggest cliffhangers in the clip. Elsewhere in the preview, fans desperately await answers when Cohen asks Khlo how she knew Tristan would cheat again. It’s also unclear whether or not Kris and Caitlyn are on good terms. Despite all the unknowns, the trailer did provide insight into one of the longest and most interesting relationships on the show. Do you think your relationship could have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much? Cohen asks Kourtney and Scott. To Kim’s surprise, Kourtney said things probably would have been very different, but ultimately it was Scott’s bad decisions that led to the end of their 10-year relationship. I think drug addiction was the deciding factor, said the founder of Poosh. I was pretty irresponsible, admitted Disick. The questionable behavior of the founders of Talentless is something he openly addressed throughout the shows of the past season. In one KUWTK Sneak peek last month, he and Kim discussed when or whether to let their kids watch the show. I just think they’re going to watch it at some point because it’s our life, said the founder of Talentless, explaining that the three children he shares with Kourtney Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and 6-year-old Reign will naturally be curious to see their parents’ past relationships unfold onscreen. Honestly, the only person who hurt on the show was me, he added. I really have some explanations to do. Disicks’ past isn’t the only thing he has to come to terms with. So do Kourtney and Travis [Barker] have your blessing? Cohen asked Scott in the trailer, referring to Kourtney’s hot and heavy relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. The question remains unanswered, so fans will need to tune in to the two-part reunion to find out Disicks’ answer, though he has already expressed interest in rekindling his romance with Kourtneys. Wherever Kourt is, I’m with her, he said earlier this season. I love you, and I am ready to marry you here, now.

