Little Mermaid photos reveal first look at Halle Bailey’s Ariel





Ariel’s first glimpse of Halle Bailey in the live-action Disney remake of The Little Mermaid arrives thanks to new set photos from Italy.

Set photos from Disney live actionThe little Mermaidthe remake reveals the first look at Ariel from Halle Bailey. In recent years, Disney has dived deep into its vault of animated classics and updated them into live-action. The studio is now in the process of bringing a new vision to 1989 animation.The little Mermaid live. Directed byMary Poppins Returns‘Rob Marshall, the live-action remake is currently in production after long delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there weren’t any substantial looks on the set. Live actionLittle Mermaid seesCultivated-ish star and musician Halle Bailey stars as Ariel. Her casting as the Mermaid Princess marked a great example of how Disney adds diversity to those stories that previously featured mostly white actors. While there were racist reactions to the move, Bailey said she doesn’t focus on the negativity as she plays the iconic character. Viewers have wondered exactly what Bailey’s Ariel would look like since her announcement, and now the first look has arrived. Related: Is Ariel Related to Hercules? Disney Fan Theory Explained Manufacturing onThe little Mermaid is currently taking place in Italy andThe daily mail captured Halle Bailey’s first look at Ariel at the public set. Bailey and her co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, were spotted filming a scene at a beach. Photos reveal Ariel’s new look for the live-action remake as Bailey and King film a memorable scene between Ariel and Eric after she rescues him from a shipwreck. Although the photos are taken from a distance and are quite blurry, they are the first glimpse of the main character. CLICK HERE TO SEE SMALL MERMAID IMAGES Thanks to theseLittle Mermaid photos, the similarities and differences between Ariel’s new live-action look and her original animated design can begin to be seen. The biggest change is that Ariel is losing the seashell bikini top look for a full body suit. This is hardly a surprise as Disney gives Ariel a more modest outfit. Bailey also doesn’t have Ariel’s signature red hairstyle, although it is possible that her hair has a touch of red. It is admittedly difficult to say based on these photos, as the sun might just make it brighter. Meanwhile, the Mermaid Tail is clearly a handy reference for what will later be a CGI creation. As the only casting photos ofLittle Mermaid So far, audiences have yet to see what Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula or Javier Bardem’s King Triton will look like. The film is slated for release in 2022, so official footage for the film could arrive later this year. This will be where viewers get a better look at Ariel from Halle Bailey. For now, these images ofThe little Mermaid will and provide a baseline for what it will look like. MORE: All 15 Disney Live-Action Movies Released After Cruella Source: The daily mail Kingpin 2 in development by the original directors of the Farrelly brothers

