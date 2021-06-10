Indori Ishq actor Ritvik Sahore on what he learned from co-stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi





Many would still remember Ritvik Sahore as the kid of Dangal and Ferrari Ki Sawaari. But over the years, Ritvik has also managed to impress as a lead actor and his projects like Flames, Laakhon Mein Ek and the short film The Twist. Ritvik is now ready to play a new age lover in MX Original Series Indori Ishq. Ritvik plays the character of Kunal, victim of an unfaithful relationship. The show is presented to explore the rules of engagement in modern times and how it is different for both sexes. To learn more about it, Ritvik told indianexpress.com, “This love story is different, but relevant. People deal with grief in their own way. Indori Ishq shows how Kunal copes with it. I think it’s a nice mix of things. It’s different in the sense, it’s pure, honest, brutal, real and everything. I had a lot of fun playing this character. Indori Ishq is a nine part drama directed by Samit Kakkad, also starring Vedika Bhandari and Aashay Kulkarni. It starts streaming on MX Player from today. In the series, Ritvik plays a man in love who would do anything to earn his love. But, the actor said that didn’t mean he agreed with his character on the show. “In the series, I am not myself. I play my character Kunal. And the story is based on real events. This is the true story of the writer Kunal Marathe. So, to play my character in all honesty, I had to believe in everything the character was doing. It’s a life that has been lived and I have to represent it on the screen. I totally believe in whatever Kunal does to earn her love. Ritvik has been playing for almost a decade, having played various roles across all genres. So, do his previous characters have an imprint on everything he new takes? “I don’t take anything from my previous characters. I am learning from my mistakes or from a scene I could do better or if I learned a new skill that improves my acting. Otherwise it’s completely raw because every character is new, ”he said. Claiming that the digital space gives actors the freedom to dig deeper into their characters, Ritvik added, “I’m inclined to movies. But, the OTT space helps an actor explore a character to the greatest extent, as the maximum you can push a movie is three hours. A 10-episode show helps us dive deeper into it. So in terms of acting, web shows really help improve our performance. “ Ritvik has worked with names like Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Sakshi Tanwar. He shared what he didn’t get from formal acting training, much of the process he learned by sharing screen space with them. “All I’ve learned about acting is working with such great talent from our country – from being hardworking to punctual, determined. I firmly believe that hard work and humility can take you. And I’ve observed that in my co-stars, who are some of the best players in the business right now. No matter where you reach, keep that fire burning within you and keep working hard. “ Ritvik also has Flames season 3 in his kitten.







