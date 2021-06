Kid Rock slammed for using homophobic slurs again in Reaction Post

On June 9, Kid Rock took Twitter in response to his recent use of a homophobic slur directed at fans at a Tennessee bar where he was performing. Other users of the social media platform were quick to slam this response statement and slammed the musician while questioning his alleged friendship with members of the LGBTQIA + community. Earlier this week, footage emerged of Kid Rock shouting “f **** ts” at attendees in the crowd who began filming part of the show on their cell phones. He then repeatedly pointed to his crotch and chanted, “Post this.” The incident took place in the middle of Pride Month, which aims to promote the visibility and acceptance of those who identify as part of the LGBTQIA + community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and / or in questioning, intersex and asexual and / or allies) community. After being criticized for his controversial word choice, Kid Rock posted a response on Twitter where Bob Ritchie (real name) claimed he would speak with his musical alter ego. The tweet reads as follows: If Kid rock using the word f **** t offends you, chances are you are. Anyway, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a chat with him. Have a good day. -Bob Ritchie This tweet elicited a fierce reaction from others on Twitter (see below), who pointed out the self-defeating nature of the use of homophobic slurs while claiming to have befriended members of the LGBTQIA + community. “LGBT youth are seriously considering suicide at nearly three times the rate of heterosexual youth. Don’t standardize the use of the F word. It’s really a matter of life and death for some of these kids, ”one person wrote. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, visit the National lifeline for suicide prevention website. Resource information is provided free of charge as well as an instant messaging service. To speak directly to a professional, dial 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important. To donate to LGBTQIA + charities, head to here for a list of organizations to contribute to. Another replied, “I’m surprised someone with gay friends would say something like that. I’m not LGBTQ + and I know that would be mean. Where are your manners?” “I’ve never heard anyone use the word f **** t with love,” another response read in part. Read more replies and check out Kid Rock’s original tweet below. DISCLAIMER: The tweets below contain coarse and offensive language that is unedited. Twitter reacts to Kid Rock with homophobic slurs again 28 LGBTQIA + icons in Rock + Metal







