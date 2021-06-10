Actor’s Corner Café Press Release: Time Gates, The





https://www.amazon.com/Time-Gates-Intuitive-Santo-Cervello/dp/1649909330 SOLVANG, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Distribution of art books by Ingram Sparks. Through our Time Gates global distribution network, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello is available to 40,000 retailers. Canadian actor Santo Cervello moved to Solvang, California, and in ten years he has created over 800 Time Gates-themed fine art images. Many creative people with their wonderful talents lived near Solvang, California. President Ronald Regan’s ranch is here. Dean Martin’s riverside castle and Michael Jacksons Never Land, was here. The location is blessed with rolling hills near the ocean, olive groves, vineyards and sunny fields with beautiful magical horses. What a wonderful place to create a dream. Foreword to Grace Lebecka’s book: An artist rises in response to the needs of the times. Each work of art speaks for itself. The common thread is the truth of what I call: Santo’s intuitive, far-sighted and sometimes prophetic downloads. As you view the images, you will be taken to a vast and deep territory through the realms of the collective and personal unconscious. It’s an ocean, full of colorful characters, abstract shapes, powerful archetypal forces, and cosmic powers. Santo art reminds us that time exists on the vertical scale of the past, present and future, intertwining and speaking. Explore a breathtaking journey and enjoy a visionary and colorful art theater, while stepping through the gates of time. Volumes two and five will be published shortly. About the Author Santo Cervello has worked as an actor-director and writer-producer in the Canadian Theater presenting innovative and transformative dramas that have touched millions of people in Canada, the United States and Great Britain. He has written plays for CBC and BBC radio and a television series for Singapore television and has performed at Carnegie Recital Hall in New York. In 1972, Mr. Cervello established the Erewhon Theater which aroused passions and created dynamic trends in Canadian theater until 2011. Together with his wife Grace, they now live in California and are busy creating the Actors Corner Caf franchise. , which extends to the art museum – gallery. Contact: Actors Corner Café Telephone: 805-868-2409 Email: [email protected] https://www.actorscornercafe.com/ A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ab24d3b-d4b3-4ed0-b32d-e477f5692dad A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9d611c2-b280-4bbf-8a88-35577ba6a9b5

