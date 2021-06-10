Pregnancy, pandemic and panic: maternal happiness turns into traumatic anxiety | Bollywood

Special, happy and happy is how we usually describe a pregnancy. But with the pandemic straining everyone, she has turned the experience of pregnant women into a journey full of anxiety and depression.

So ask yourself, what’s it like to be pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic? It’s like living with the guilt of bringing new life into this world full of pain and sorrow, say pregnant women.

PAN-HASSLED FOR STAR FUTURE MOTHER

Several Bollywood celebrities such as actors Dia Mirza, Lisa Haydon, Kishwer Merchant and Geeta Basra are all expected to give birth. And most of them admit that the second wave was difficult to deal with.

It has been quite a challenge to stay positive. Bolna bahut aasan hai ke stays positive, but how can you just be blind to what’s going on around you? You can’t just cut yourself off from the outside world. We no longer wake up to positive news. It’s depressing actually, says Basra, expecting her second baby with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Who wants to show this kind of world to a newborn baby, she asks, adding: It’s a very difficult life to live right now, and no one expected it, but with the arrival of the new baby , we want and hope to return to normal life as soon as possible.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, feels the timing is really bad.

I never imagined my pregnancy would be stuck like this at home, unable to do anything or even get out. Getting happy thoughts has been very difficult due to this turn of events, she admits, adding that she even got stuck in a cycle of negativity.

I was getting on very badly, but then I literally had to pull out and put my phone away. I even told Suyyash to take calls about the crisis in another room because it really affected, Merchant confesses.

COMMON EXPERIENCES FOR ALL

Not only celebrities but other moms-to-be face similar challenges as well.

In her second trimester, Aakanksha Joon, 30, said, “I am constantly told to stay away from negative thoughts, but every morning when I open Whatsapp I see news from someone who passed away while I was asleep. I have had to leave family groups because of the constant tragic news, just to escape the constant anxiety.

Calling it the worst time to be pregnant, she adds, I can’t go for regular checkups because my doctor says we don’t have that luxury in these times. I survive on hope and love to help my baby grow. It is definitely the panic that induces my child to enter a world where he / she may not be safe from the first moment.

Okay, Sayali Sawant Kapadi, who is due to arrive in July, says: I have a feeling of guilt. I feel bad that my child will see this world with masked people, six feet away, no crowds This world where there are restrictions and danger.

A CALL FOR HELP

There have been global surveys indicating that pregnant and postpartum women report high levels of depression, anxiety and loneliness during the pandemic. And they have to navigate everything with limited support and the inability to go to the doctor for a consultation.

This is why the President of the National Women’s Commission (NCW), Rekha Sharma, has launched a special helpline for pregnant women to guide them to getting medical advice at the right time.

There has also been an increase in Covid-19 cases among pregnant women, and we’ve been inundated with calls since we launched the helpline in April. Some are asking for drugs, injections, beds, ventilators, while others are calling to check on various doubts and misconceptions about pregnancy and care, especially newbies, Sharma shares, adding that they have received more. 700 complaints so far.

ONLY POSITIVE VIBES

As Basra cut herself off from all kinds of social media updates and instead listened to many chants and mantras, Merchant found solace in a colorful path of painting, world of books, planting and planting. film marathons with her husband.

Additionally, Joon makes sure she starts her mornings with positive thoughts and aligns them with new beginnings, and for Kapahi, hydration, walking, breathing exercises, books, chanting mantras and prayer help him stay calm.