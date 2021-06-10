Entertainment
Pregnancy, pandemic and panic: maternal happiness turns into traumatic anxiety | Bollywood
Special, happy and happy is how we usually describe a pregnancy. But with the pandemic straining everyone, she has turned the experience of pregnant women into a journey full of anxiety and depression.
So ask yourself, what’s it like to be pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic? It’s like living with the guilt of bringing new life into this world full of pain and sorrow, say pregnant women.
PAN-HASSLED FOR STAR FUTURE MOTHER
Several Bollywood celebrities such as actors Dia Mirza, Lisa Haydon, Kishwer Merchant and Geeta Basra are all expected to give birth. And most of them admit that the second wave was difficult to deal with.
It has been quite a challenge to stay positive. Bolna bahut aasan hai ke stays positive, but how can you just be blind to what’s going on around you? You can’t just cut yourself off from the outside world. We no longer wake up to positive news. It’s depressing actually, says Basra, expecting her second baby with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
Who wants to show this kind of world to a newborn baby, she asks, adding: It’s a very difficult life to live right now, and no one expected it, but with the arrival of the new baby , we want and hope to return to normal life as soon as possible.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, feels the timing is really bad.
I never imagined my pregnancy would be stuck like this at home, unable to do anything or even get out. Getting happy thoughts has been very difficult due to this turn of events, she admits, adding that she even got stuck in a cycle of negativity.
I was getting on very badly, but then I literally had to pull out and put my phone away. I even told Suyyash to take calls about the crisis in another room because it really affected, Merchant confesses.
COMMON EXPERIENCES FOR ALL
Not only celebrities but other moms-to-be face similar challenges as well.
In her second trimester, Aakanksha Joon, 30, said, “I am constantly told to stay away from negative thoughts, but every morning when I open Whatsapp I see news from someone who passed away while I was asleep. I have had to leave family groups because of the constant tragic news, just to escape the constant anxiety.
Calling it the worst time to be pregnant, she adds, I can’t go for regular checkups because my doctor says we don’t have that luxury in these times. I survive on hope and love to help my baby grow. It is definitely the panic that induces my child to enter a world where he / she may not be safe from the first moment.
Okay, Sayali Sawant Kapadi, who is due to arrive in July, says: I have a feeling of guilt. I feel bad that my child will see this world with masked people, six feet away, no crowds This world where there are restrictions and danger.
A CALL FOR HELP
There have been global surveys indicating that pregnant and postpartum women report high levels of depression, anxiety and loneliness during the pandemic. And they have to navigate everything with limited support and the inability to go to the doctor for a consultation.
This is why the President of the National Women’s Commission (NCW), Rekha Sharma, has launched a special helpline for pregnant women to guide them to getting medical advice at the right time.
There has also been an increase in Covid-19 cases among pregnant women, and we’ve been inundated with calls since we launched the helpline in April. Some are asking for drugs, injections, beds, ventilators, while others are calling to check on various doubts and misconceptions about pregnancy and care, especially newbies, Sharma shares, adding that they have received more. 700 complaints so far.
ONLY POSITIVE VIBES
As Basra cut herself off from all kinds of social media updates and instead listened to many chants and mantras, Merchant found solace in a colorful path of painting, world of books, planting and planting. film marathons with her husband.
Additionally, Joon makes sure she starts her mornings with positive thoughts and aligns them with new beginnings, and for Kapahi, hydration, walking, breathing exercises, books, chanting mantras and prayer help him stay calm.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]