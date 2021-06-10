Actor Nani is working on ‘something special’ for frontline workers





Professionally, Nani will then be seen in future Telugu films such as Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki.

Popular Tollywood actor Nani, who is preparing for the release of his next film Tuck Jagadish recently took to social media to announce that he had shot something special for frontline workers. Sharing a photo where he is seen staring at a camera with a few people who appear to be part of the crew, he revealed he has something special up on his mind. However, the actor has yet to provide more details on this new project. For our frontline workers. Something special. Soon .. # ForOurHeroes. (sic), Nani wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Several celebrities have stepped forward to raise awareness among frontline workers, condemn violence against doctors, provide hotlines, promote fundraisers, and help with COVID relief work. Professionally, Nani has several projects that are in different phases of production. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish. Although the film was originally slated for release on April 23 of this year, it has been postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Earlier when the theatrical release was postponed, Nani shared a video explaining why the decision was made by the creators and he captioned the video, Hi 🙂 #TuckJagadishPostponed (sic). There is speculation and reports on whether the directors would opt for a theatrical release of the film or sign up for an over-the-top (OTT) release. However, there is no official word yet from the manufacturers refuting or providing clarification on the claims. Directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the film marks the second collaboration between him and Nani after Ninnu Kori. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Rohini play other pivotal roles in the rural drama. Tuck Jagadish is funded by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki are the other movies he’s working on.







