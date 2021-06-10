Tribeca Film Festival 2021: Opening Highlights You Can Stream at Home

The curtain went up last night on the Tribeca Film Festival 2021, and it is both an indoor and an outdoor affair.

The opening night of the festival, “In the heights”, screened citywide on Wednesday, mostly on state-of-the-art 40ft portable LED screens in public spaces, before its opening Thursday in theaters and on HBO Max. In fact, virtually all festival screenings will be held outdoors as a COVID-19 precaution, even as more restrictions on public gatherings fall in New York City.

In another pandemic-related adjustment, organizers have decided to make a big part of this year’s festival available for home viewers across the United States Most of the 66 feature films and documentaries debuting through June 20, as well as short programs, TV feature films and filmmakers’ Q&A, will be available to stream from their dates. premiere until June 23. (The festival also gives another blow to films whose 2020 festival showcases were disrupted by the pandemic last year, when Tribeca was canceled, replaced by the cooperative. We are a global festival.)

The Tribeca Closing Gala, a screening of “Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary” on June 19 at Radio City Music Hall, will be open to vaccinated members of the public only.

Strong points

Among the films previewed at press time, here are some of the highlights previewed from June 10 to 12. Further notices will follow in the coming days.

“7 days” (World Premiere) – Two Native American Millennials, Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Ravi (Karan Soni), review the moves of their reunion arranged to please their parents, but their awkward first date doesn’t quite end in fact, when the arrival of COVID containment prevents a smooth start. Director and co-screenwriter Roshan Sethi delivers a touching and timely romantic comedy about a couple who open up to each other in spite of themselves, with touching performances by the two protagonists, who must bear the brunt of their forties ( and their parents’ even more oppressive expectations) together. Screening June 10 at Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech; available at home from June 11 to 23.

“The People of the Tiger” (Online World Premiere) – Filmmaker Elizabeth Unger explores two fronts in the war against the illegal jaguar trade – integrated with a team of rangers on the trail of poachers in Madidi Park in Bolivia, as they infiltrate to flush out a contraband racketeering; and following Hong Kong-based journalist Laurel Chor, who is investigating a market for jaguar teeth in China and Myanmar (where they are sold in place of the harder-to-obtain tiger teeth). Chor’s passion for investigating environmental crimes turns out to be generational, as her own parents wonder if cash is really being decimated for the Chinese market – sparking discussions of guilt, personal responsibility, and cultural prerogatives. Screens exclusively at home from June 11 to 23.

“The roaring 20s” (World Premiere) – Say goodbye to the pandemic ‘Zoom Films’ subgenre, in which actors perform in front of webcams, mimicking the look of our lives during COVID. Filmmaker Elisabeth Vogler saw the end of confinement in Paris as an opportunity to break free from static plans and isolation. His film, titled “Roaring 20’s” in the United States, is made up of a single one-and-a-half-hour shot, following characters through four miles of Parisian streets on foot, by bicycle, metro and moped, and plunging into conversations with strangers passing through as if we were listening to the lives of teenage shoplifters, a runaway bride, an artist looking to relaunch his career, a passionate couple and ‘a gamer who just can’t let go of their screen. The film is a feat of cinematic performance art, a technically marvelous tour through Paris, from its wide boulevards and river views to its alleys and parks, incorporating a camera that often ignores social distance with its subjects. “Roaring 20’s” expresses the freedom, fear and uncertainty to step out of our lonely existence in an overcrowded, sunny metropolis and question the waste of time the pandemic represented. It even includes a finale that offers a touch of Bollywood because after 2020 we are expected. Screens June 12 at Hudson Yards; available at home from June 13 to 23.

“No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics” (World Premiere) – In the 1970s underground comics and zines couldn’t get much more underground than those written and drawn by gay artists who sought to see their own stories in the pages of comics. Eventually, through the efforts of artists such as Mary Wings, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard, and Alison Bechdel, these self-published or small-press publications began to gain a wider audience and even be accepted by the general public for them. comics, comics and graphic novels with LGBTQ characters. , coming out stories, and even a gay black teenage superhero. Vivian Kleiman’s entertaining and enlightening documentary features interviews with illustrators and publishers who trace the evolution of comics as a social movement and artistic expression as a vital channel for sexuality. Screens on June 12 at Pier 76; available at home from June 13 to 23.

“Wolfgang” (World Premiere) – With childhood memories of cooking and an abusive stepfather who scorned his desire to be a cook, Wolfgang Puck tells the story of his inauspicious beginnings in Austria; his apprenticeship with the French chef Raymond Thuilier; and his journey to becoming a Celebrity Chef at Ma Maison in Los Angeles, a restaurateur (Spago, who helped define Caklifornia cuisine), a Food Network regular and a global brand. It’s a gripping and gripping life story that examines the psychology of ambition and the desire to innovate, with humor and heartbreak. Directed by David Gelb (“Jiro Dreams of Sushi”). Screening June 12 at Waterfront Plaza, Battery Park; available at home from June 13 to 23. Debut June 25 on Disney +.

“Sisters on the right track” (North American Premiere) – Most athlete documentaries could end with the triumph of being named Sports Illustrated SportsKids of the Year. Instead, filmmakers Corinne van der Borch and Tone Grøttjord-Glenne begin their intimate documentary “Sisters on Track” with fame falling on Tai, Rainn and Brooke Sheppard, who became runway stars in college in 2016. despite living with their single mother in a homeless shelter in New York City. But while fame can bring rewards, that doesn’t guarantee that three strong-willed young girls will maintain the physical and educational stamina needed to win sports scholarships in high school and college, or follow the advice of the strict but loving coach. A warm, upbeat story of young people chasing a goal and the struggles of adults trying to point them in the right direction. Screens June 12 at Brooklyn Commons; available at home from June 13 to 23. Debut on Netflix on June 24.

“Ascension” (World Premiere) – This snapshot of China’s rise as a consumer society and as a producer of manufactured goods for the global market is visually fascinating and, in its scope, mind-boggling. We see lower classes of Chinese workers filling the roles of automatons on assembly lines, producing everything from plastic water bottles to sex dolls, while workers attend business workshops on how to be successful in marketing yourself and your brand, or attend classes on how to serve the wealthy as a butler (because China needs more butlers). Directed by Jessica Kingdon (“Commodity City”). Screens June 12 at Hudson Yards; available at home from June 13 to 23.



