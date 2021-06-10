There is much more to me as a performer: Vikas Kumar | Bollywood

Better known as ACP Khan from the OTT series Aarya, Abhay in the movie Hamid and Major Prem in Parmanu …, Dialogue actor-coach and producer Vikas Kumar is happy that his work is finally visible.

When you take on projects you want them to do exceptionally well and your choice of roles to be welcomed, that’s what a performer wants in their career. I am happy that my work is appreciated but I still have a long way to go as I feel that there is a lot more in me as a performer that needs to be explored to the fullest, said the actor from Bihar Sharif near Nalanda.

the Khote Sikkey the actor believes that it is always difficult for independent cinema to find a way out. Such cinemas find ways to make themselves, but it is difficult to get out. This is the reason why my first film Put back which went to many international festivals but couldn’t get out at that time and had a recent OTT streaming after 12 long years. It was a time when I ventured into the mainstream, I had a tv show Powder, movie Put back and joined Ishqiya team as a dialogue coach. So it all started for me at the same time in a certain way.

Vikas was in Lucknow before the corona containment for the set of another movie. we shot Uljhan: the knot in Lucknow and the Town plays one of the town characters. And what time we spent there. It is a beautiful and well planned city. It’s a first place where food really matches the hype and in fact, it’s mostly praise. The film was nominated at the New York Indian Film Festival and I’m nominated for Best Actor for the same project so I’m a little excited because the results will be available soon.

Producer of a national award-winning short Soni, he will then be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka and Aarya-2. We were shooting for Aarya when the confinement was announced then we are waiting for the shooting to resume soon. I didn’t expect my character to form so well in the first season, thanks to the team and the creators.