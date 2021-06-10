Roblox Responds to NMPA’s $ 200 Million Research Copyright Infringement Lawsuit +





Online games company Roblox insisted it did not tolerate copyright infringement, issuing a statement saying it was "surprised and disappointed" by a lawsuit filed on behalf of members of the National Music Publishers' Association. On Wednesday, NMPA sued Roblox for damages of at least $ 200 million, alleging that the platform allows widespread unauthorized use of songs without paying songwriters or copyright holders. . Roblox, in a statement Thursday, said: "We are surprised and disappointed with this lawsuit which represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Roblox platform works, and we will vigorously defend Roblox as we work to reach a fair resolution. " Roblox also said, "As a platform powered by a community of creators, we are passionate about protecting intellectual property rights – from independent artists and songwriters to labels and music publishers – and demand that all Roblox community members abide by our community rules. We do not tolerate copyright infringement, which is why we use advanced and cutting edge filtering technology to detect and prohibit unauthorized recordings. The company also said it was responding "promptly" to valid Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown requests and taking action against repeat offenders. The NMPA alleged in its complaint that Roblox is turning a blind eye to the illegal use of music on its gaming platform. Roblox employs more than 1,000 human moderators to "pre-screen and thoroughly review every downloaded audio file," according to the trial. "There is no question that Roblox has the right and the ability to stop or limit the infringement on its platform," the trade group said in its complaint. "But Roblox refuses to do so, so that it can continue to reap huge profits from the availability of unlicensed music. While Roblox advertises itself as a platform for "user-generated" content, in reality it is Roblox – and not the users – who consciously selects the content that appears on its platform. " As part of its response to the NMPA lawsuit, Roblox said, "We believe the Roblox metaverse offers a huge opportunity for the music industry." The company noted that it has partnered with several major labels and music publishers for in-game music events that have been attended by millions of fans for these artists, including Ava Max, Lil Nas X, Why Don't We. , Royal Blood and Zara Larsson. "We are committed to continuing to partner with the music industry to unlock new creative and business opportunities for artists and songwriters through virtual merchandise, exclusive virtual concerts, launch parties and more. Roblox said. Roblox reported an average daily active user (DAU) of 42.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 79% year-over-year. Revenue climbed 140% to $ 387 million in the first quarter, while the company's net loss nearly doubled to $ 136 million. Roblox shares, which went public in March, fell 1.3% on Thursday. The gaming company has a market capitalization north of $ 50 billion. The NMPA lawsuit against Roblox was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division on Wednesday. The file number is 2: 21-CV-04705.







