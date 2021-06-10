Children must be children, wolves must be protected, the actor turns to the performance of command

Choosing which films to see at the Lighthouse International Film Festival, or any film festival for that matter, is always difficult.

So many films, so little time, especially when they are shown simultaneously in different places. And when you read advertising copy or movie reviews, many seem very helpful.

So here are my LIFF picks from last weekend: United States vs. Reality Winner (see separate review), Chasing Childhood, Operation Wolf Patrol, and Swan Song.

Chasing Childhood, directed by Eden Wurmfeld and Margaret Munzer Loeb, explored the issue of children who are not allowed to be children these days. No more games until dusk, almost no more games, not when their parents sign them up for countless activities like karate, music lessons, dance lessons, test preparation lessons, soccer and other sports organized, etc. etc. etc.

Parents want their children to progress into adulthood and believe that attending a prestigious university will prepare them for life. So they want their children to have CVs as long as their legs. Moms and dads are also concerned about the safety of their children, so don’t allow them to spend time unsupervised. In doing so, they can take the joy out of childhood and create children who remain children in their twenties or thirties, always asking their parents for help or living in their basements, having no confidence in them. them, often developing serious mental health problems.

The film focused on two women, Lenora Skenazy and Savannah Eason.

The premiere made national headlines in 2008 after writing a column for the New York Sun titled Why I Let My 9 Year Old Ride the Metro Alone. She was usually crucified like a bad mother.

The latter excelled in elementary and secondary school and was admitted to a top-notch university. It was then that she finally succumbed to the stress, began to smoke weed for relief, and ended up dropping out of college in her freshman year.

Skenazy chose a wrong time to start arguing that children should be allowed to be children and should have the freedom they had decades ago. In 1979, the then 6-year-old Etan Patz disappeared on his way to his school bus stop in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. He is presumed dead; in 2017, Pedro Hernandez was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Patz despite his body never being found. The Child’s Case has been in the headlines for years.

Then, in 1981, 6-year-old Adam Walsh was kidnapped from a Sears department store in Hollywood, Florida. His severed head was found 16 days after the kidnapping. The incident turned his father, John Walsh, into a crime fighter, his best-known effort being a long-running police reality show, Americas Most Wanted.

Publicity surrounding the two cases led to milk carton children and Amber alerts. Parents were scared to death of leaving a child unattended and becoming helicopter parents.

Chasing Childhood showed Skenazy, now the head of the Free-Range Kids movement, to interview classes of elementary school children who said they were exhausted from all their regulated activities, hardly ever had the chance. to play and were frustrated with having their parents to drive them to friends, even though they lived a few blocks away in safe neighborhoods.

Such caution, Skenazy said, is unwarranted. The odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are approximately 1 in 17,000. The odds of your child being abducted by a stranger is 1 in 300,000. As Skenazy said, all worries of the world do not prevent death, they prevent life.

As for Eason, the daughter of an upper-middle-class couple from Connecticut, things went very well. She became a pastry chef, discovered that she had a talent for cooking, and eventually graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.

Eason is living proof that a prestigious college degree is not necessary to become a productive and, most importantly, happy person. OK, maybe her story isn’t quite typical; the Culinary Institute of America, probably the best culinary school in the country, is quite prestigious. But let’s face it, the country can use carpenters and plumbers just as much as the English majors. Cool it down with the pressure!

Operation Wolf Patrol, led by Joe Brown, follows animal rights activist Rod Coronado and his allies as they track and document questionable hunting practices in northern Wisconsin, such as bear baiting and cutting of dogs on injured wild animals.

Coronado is a die-hard Native American eco-anarchist and animal rights activist. Formerly with the Animal Liberation Front, a spokesperson for the Earth Liberation Front and a crew member of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, he has been arrested on several occasions, including in connection with an arson attack in 1995 against animal research facility at Michigan State University that caused $ 125,000 in damage and destroyed decades of research data.

Her current gig follows bear hunters in a pickup, taking videos of their activities, especially their bait. Bear baiting is not allowed in most states, but in Wisconsin. Hunters lure them near a location, then hunt them down with dogs.

Needless to say, the hunters call the harassment Coronados’ activities and had many choice words for him during the 86 minute film. One guy even said he wanted to fight Coronado to the death.

How are wolves involved? Coronado says the wolves are killing some of the dogs, causing hunters to want to shoot the wolves, which is illegal and would reduce the states’ already small wolf population.

Two thoughts occurred to me while watching the documentary. One, where are the state game wardens? On the North Woods Law TV show, filmed in Maine and New Hampshire, the wardens are all over the cases of unscrupulous hunters and trappers doing much less than those shown in Wisconsin. Second, when are we going to read a story about Coronado being shot?

The most dramatic and disgusting stills shown in the film were not shot by Coronado or Brown, but rather by a hunter who himself posted it online. He cut his dogs off an already injured coyote, allowing them to tear him to pieces. Oh yes, a real man. I am not against hunting; I am an anti-sadist.

As for Swan Song, I had no intention of seeing him after scripting a pre-writing for the festival’s opening night film. Other critics had already given all the comedic punchlines of the movies, much like upcoming attractions highlight all the explosions of a summer blockbuster.

But a second screening of the film, written and directed by Todd Stephens, was scheduled for the closing night after the festival’s awards ceremony. So I stayed and I’m certainly glad I did.

I will not repeat the plot or the lines I have already quoted. Instead, I want to talk about veteran actor Udo Kier.

He was gorgeous, doing more with his eyes than most actors can with their whole body and voice, and cinematographer Jackson Warner Lewis captured every expression. It was one of the best performances I have seen in several years.

Thanks, LIFF, for showing Swan Song a second time.

