Record companies sue Roblox for letting users download pirated songs





The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) sued Roblox for allowing users to download music from Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5 and other artists without paying license fees. The trial seeks $ 200 million in damages and a court order that Roblox crack down on piracy. NMPA filed a complaint yesterday on behalf of several major music publishers. he accuses Roblox a massively popular, kid-focused platform for games and social experiences hosting a shared library of copyrighted but unlicensed songs. The complaint alleges that Roblox Actively exploits its impressionable user base and their desire for popular music, teaching kids that pirating music is perfectly okay. Roblox enables a prodigious level of counterfeit material Roblox offers a library of audio files, 3D models, and other resources for creating experiments. Users download these files themselves, but NMPA claims Roblox actively encourages the addition of popular songs. It also notes that users pay to download audio files with in-game currency. Roblox allows a stupendous level of illicit material through its doors, deliberately turning a blind eye for profit, he says. Roblox responded to the complaint on its website. We are surprised and disappointed by this trial, which represents a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Roblox the platform works and will defend Roblox vigorously as we work to reach a just resolution, the statement said. He notes that Roblox partnered with music labels for licensed events like a Lil Nas X concert last year, and the company signed a license agreement with APM Music in 2018. We do not tolerate any copyright infringement, which is why we use advanced and cutting edge filtering technology to detect and prohibit unauthorized recordings. As the complaint notes, the research RobloxThe s library for exact names like Ed Sheeran or Ariana Grande does not return any results. But searching for partial terms like Sheeran or Ariana will bring up tracks tagged with popular songs by both artists. (Not all labels are exact, a file called Ed Sheeran – The Shape Of You is actually a sound clip of The purge, for example.) RobloxThe use of filtering technology was just an empty move to hide its long history of inciting, inducing and encouraging users, including children, to infringe on music protected by the copyright, the lawsuit says. Virtually all of the major web platforms come into conflict with the record companies at some point, and disputes often end with the companies making a deal. NMPA and Google settled a similar lawsuit on YouTube’s copyright infringement in 2011, leading to the platform’s current royalty-sharing agreement. Along with the announcement of this lawsuit, NMPA announced a significant increase in copyright takedown notices against Twitch pressuring parent company Amazon to extend a currently limited license agreement.

