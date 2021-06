See Carrie Underwood and Needtobreathe play “I Want to Remember”

Before Carrie Underwood won the video of the year grand prize at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 9), she took the stage with her friends, the rock band Needtobreathe, to perform their duet “I Wanna Remember “. Together, the collaborators – gathered in a circle – brought a moving interpretation of their duet to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The unique stage layout gave the already intimate song an even deeper personal quality. Bear Rinehart, the lead singer of Needtobreathe, started the song with his characteristic, warm, husky tone as Underwood and his fellow band members slowly added their own vocals until they became the chorus. Underwood’s powerful voice underscored the emotional quality of the lyrics when she sang, “I take a picture in my head so that we are always together / Cause III, III, I want to remember that. “ For Underwood, this year’s awards show builds on an already impressive legacy. With 23 wins, she is the most awarded artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards. She also won the most videos of the year among all artists. Now she can add “Hallelujah”, her song in collaboration with John Legend, to her list of songs that have earned her this honor. Fans also captivated by Needtobreathe’s contribution to this momentous evening will be delighted to hear that the group will be releasing their new album, In the mystery, July 30. “I Wanna Remember” will appear on the album. Underwood has released two faith-inspired projects in the past year: the 2020 Christmas release, My present, and the 2021 gospel project, My saviour. See Best Dressed at the 2021 CMT Awards The 2021 CMT Awards red carpet was on fire! Stars like Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts were dressed in their best summer clothes, but others like Kelsea Ballerini and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town would not be left out. In fact, everyone at LBT looked fine and it looks like Philip Sweet has made a full recovery after a COVID-19 crisis in April. Check out some of our favorite looks below, including Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn and Mickey Guyton. Who do you think was the most beautiful on the red carpet at the 2021 CMT Awards?







