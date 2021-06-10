Entertainment
Like the industry: a lackluster first half for Bollywood both in terms of content and revenues
This is the worst state the Hindi film industry has ever been in, probably on par with the era of the back-to-back revenge saga of the 1980s. But why? Pinkvilla Debates.
Among the many film industries that exist in India, its only Bollywood is far from standing on its own. While the Tamil film industry saw success in January with Master, the Telugu industry has gone wild with several successful releases in the past four months. The Malayalam industry has also made small steps towards recovery, and it’s just the Hindi film industry that has followed the wait and watch game. The first half of 2021 was virtually a no-show, with only horror comedy Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma, Roohi, gaining the courage to be the first to hit theaters and sell a number. respectable tickets.
While the film falls short of doing what it would have done in the pre-covid era, it took small steps and laid the groundwork for the bigger elephant to dominate. It was the highest grossing Hindi film during the time of the pandemic, earning nearly Rs 25 crore at the domestic box office, better than a fairly big movie like Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. However, the release of these 2 films followed by Parineeti Chopras Saina was followed by a lockdown in several states due to the second wave of Covid-19 and everything was back to square one. Over the past year revenues have dried up for theaters, in fact the collective net figure of national belts for Hindi films is said to be less than Rs 100 crore. That says a lot about where the industry is today.
We probably lost too much time in the first quarter of 2021 observing the behavior of the public, because the low number of cases would have allowed the cycle to start again in January with an event release like Sooryavanshi, 83 or even Radhe for that matter, who finally opted for direct digital output. In retrospect, Radhe’s digital release on Pay Per View also appears to be a mistake on the part of the manufacturers, as it comes across as an isolated attempt to push ZeePlex above anything else. As the second wave sets in, it’s time for the industry to hit the reset button and announce a release list as soon as theaters across the country are up and running. There is fear, but there is also the anticipation of experiencing an event movie on the big screen. And there will always be the first to profit. Right now the industry is on a ventilator, and it takes someone to pump oxygen through the industry’s dead veins. It’s likely Akshay Kumar, who will do it with the Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty, followed by his frequent stream of releases throughout the year.
Aside from the poor box office circulation, the industry is also affected by the syndrome of producing poor content. With the theaters closing, one expects to see good Bollywood content on OTT platforms, however, this has been a no-show even in the digital world. With a few exceptions, all of the Hindi films that went the direct route to digital were only mediocre in content, and that’s when other industries and modes of entertainment came out with a decent to good content. Messy stuff is broadcast in the name of mass cinema, while comedies have become frivolous. Half-baked products based on real stories are published with the idea of betting on sentimental values, while edgy and real content most often belongs to a world that does not exist in a civilized society. And what is worse? The edgy content is far from captivating too.
This is the worst state the Hindi film industry has ever been in, probably on par with the revenge saga era of the 80s. However, by the 80s the industry was certainly quite transparent and courageous to embrace flaws and reinvent itself towards the end of the decade, but these days criticism is often taken with a pinch of salt and the industry often finds an agenda behind any opinion. There is a defense mechanism ready to safeguard the interests of stakeholders and create a bubble of acceptance around them in the event of failure. Hopefully B-Town analyzes the areas of error and comes back stronger than ever by creating some really good content and not just rehashing material from other industries and reliving the old glory days. It’s now or never. It’s time to come together and produce some exciting content and end the lull at the box office.
