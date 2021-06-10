Meghan Markle aims to ‘feed communities through reading’ with free donations of her book ‘The Bench’





Meghan markle announced Wednesday that 2,000 copies of its new children’s book will be distributed “free of charge” to communities in need. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, released “The Bench” on Tuesday. The book is currently priced at $ 13.16 on Amazon for a hard copy, $ 6.95 for an audiobook (which she recounts), and $ 11.99 for the Kindle version. Markle previously said the book was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on her first Father’s Day in 2019. Wednesday, the charity of Markle and Harry Archewell ad the former American actress received support from her publisher to donate the 2,000 free copies “to libraries, community centers, schools and nonprofit programs across the country.” It looks like the donations will only take place in America and not in Harry’s native UK, although the book is available worldwide. Archewell says the donations will help contribute to his overall goal of “nourishing oneself through learning and connection.” The announcement, which hails the Duchess’s Save With Stories initiative from 2020, also points out that the free copies will be distributed at a unique time for children given that the coronavirus pandemic has posed “unprecedented challenges for children “in the past year. MEGHAN MARKLE’S RELATED TALKS DIVIDING THE FAMILY: “WE WILL NEVER TALK AGAIN” The statement also praised Markle for his belief in “nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental support.” “Those who receive free copies include vital organizations like the League of Los Angeles Assistance, which has served the local community for over 100 years and which the Duke and Duchess visited twice last year to spend time with the children at the organization’s preschool learning center, ”the announcement continues. Archewell partnered with the nonprofit organization First Book for the initiative. The news of Markle’s 2,000 book donations comes amid a wave of questions surrounding the auction war that has potentially taken place between publishers. At least one expert estimated that Markle could have pocketed more than $ 500,000, according to the Daily mail. Meanwhile, it appears the Duchess has already gifted copies of “The Bench” to her starry inner circle. Photographer Gray Malin promoted the book on his Instagram on Friday while Heather Dorak, Markle’s close friend, also reportedly posted his copy online with a message written by Harry’s wife that read: “From a mom to another – for the sake of our boys. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Markle, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet on June 4, previously said “The Bench” would explore the “special bond between father and son” as “seen through a mother’s eyes” and dedicated the book to Harry and Archie, writing in the inscription in his famous calligraphy: “For the man and the boy who make my heart pump-pump.” Indeed, the book features an illustration of Harry and Archie, recognizable by their red hair, sitting on a bench feeding the family’s rescue chickens, which the couple house in their $ 14.5 million mansion in Montecito, in. California. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos