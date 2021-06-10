Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok on the Anniversary of His Death and Recalls Childhood Incident | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra remembered her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on Thursday on his 8th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared an anecdote, as well as a photo, apparently from her book Unfinished, in which she recalled an incident that happened when she was five years old. She wrote that the incident had made her angry with her father, but that he had won her “forgiveness”. In the photo, Priyanka is seen smiling and holding a microphone on a stage, looking away from the camera. Her father, who also holds the microphone with her, watches her singing. In the background, musicians play instruments at an event on December 31, 1987. The note on the page read, “From my early years my dad and I had an understanding: Every time he performed at the Army club, he would look me in the eye during the first song. An, I was five, he forgot, so I started to get angry. Dad jumped off the stage and shot me with him, hugging me in a duet rhyme and winning my forgiveness. She captioned the post, ‘It’s never easier to love you daddy.’ Taking to the comments section, fans poured their love out. One of them wrote, “Pray for you. Another said, “Read this first in the book and it melted my heart.” A third commented: “Your father is so proud of you my dear and every Indian is proud to call you our Desi Girl.” Priyanka’s father passed away in June 2013 after a five-year battle with cancer. Over the past few years, she has remembered him several times. She also has a wrist tattoo dedicated to her father. Earlier this year, during her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka said, “What I miss most is how proud he would be of me in every detail. I have dinner and my plate is clean, my dad would be excited. If I wore a dress that I liked, my dad would be excited. From the smallest to the largest, it would be the loudest in the room. The noise, I miss the excitement he had, the joy and investment he had in my life and how excited he was about everything that involved me. “ “I think he helped me be where I am today. He helped me find a sense of peace I never had when he was there. He always got me. seen as a reckless man, trying to reach the new place. and he always wanted me to have a sense of peace. That’s when I feel him around me, that I feel at peace ” , she added. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Believes This Is The ‘Hardest Part Of Parenthood’ See his article Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently working on the Citadel spy series which also stars Richard Madden. The actor finished filming Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, in which she will co-produce and star. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela in the works. Related stories

