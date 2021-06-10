MacGruber TV Show Features Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke





Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke will be lending all of their immense talents to the upcoming MacGruber TV show on Peacock.

Mac Gruberthe TV show adds Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke to the cast. Richard Dean Anderson made MacGyver famous in the original 1980s action television series. This series was later rebooted with Lucas Till in the title role. But of course, between the two there was also the SNL “MacGruber” skit, which poked fun at the MacGyver TV character and his almost superhuman talent for escaping jams. Will Forte played SNLMacGyver s version from 2007. Later MacGruber starred in a series of commercials and then got his own movie in 2010. The movie unfortunately turned out to be a flop, grossing only $ 9.3 million. in the world. Critics generally don’t like Mac Gruber much more than the audience, as the comedy film only got a score of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film has a staunch cult. These fans will be delighted to know that Forte is now ready to relive. Mac Gruber with a TV series that also brings back his movie mates Kristin Wiig and Ryan Phillippe. The plot concerns MacGruber released from prison after ten years and confronting an old enemy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Will Forte’s ‘Spelling Bee’ SNL Sketch Features A Tenacious D Cameo The cast of Mac Gruber the tv series keeps growing as and Variety reports that Elliott, Fishburne and Rourke also jumped on board. Elliott is set to play MacGruber’s father Perry, whose advice is sought by MacGruber. Fishburne plays General Barrett Fasoose, a highly respected and decorated military officer who happens to be married to MacGrubers’ ex-wife Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig). And Rourke plays the movie villain, Brigadier Commandant Enos Queeth, a mysterious figure from the MacGrubers past. Gravelly expressed that Elliott received an Oscar nomination in 2019 for his supporting performance in A star is born, and is also known for Relay and The great Lebowski. Fishburne is himself an Oscar nominee, for his main performance in the 1995s What does love have to do with it, and is also known to have played Morpheus in The matrix. Fishburne previously starred alongside Wiig in Richard Linklater’s film Where are you going bernadette. The famous bad boy from the movie Rourke is of course also an Oscar nominee, nodding to the 2008s Wrestler, and is also known for its dark turns in City of sin, angel heart and Iron man 2. Rourke and Fishburne have previously appeared together in Francis Ford Coppola’s film Growling fish. This trio of new Mac Gruber The casting additions are certainly an interesting bunch. None of the three are necessarily associated with comedy, although all have made their turns in comedy material over the years (Elliott, for example, was memorable as a liberal Ron Swanson lookalike on Parks and recreation). Casting Rourke as the villain also continues a Mac Gruber tradition of hooking up well-known problem actors in villainous roles, after Val Kilmer performed the same duty in the 2010 film. Rourke as villain and Elliott as MacGrubers’ grizzled father do indeed sound like a cast. very precise, although that is not necessarily a bad thing. Mac Gruber the television show is slated to run for eight episodes on Peacock. More: Every Coming And Developing TV Show Revival Source: Variety Chucky Show teaser video brings back Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif

About the Author Dan Zinski

(2314 published articles)

Dan Zinski is a freelance writer who currently contributes regularly to Screen Rant. His previous endeavors include writing about sports, general pop culture, celebrity gossip, and various other forms of insane distraction. To date, it has left around 100 unfinished storylines in its wake, the majority of which have thankfully been removed from our plane of existence entirely. He currently resides where his head is. His hobbies include eating Doritos, playing Atari games, avoiding eye contact, and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. Her favorite actors are Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Cate Blanchett, Groucho Marx and Richard Burton. His all-time favorite movie critics are Pauline Kael, Manny Farber and of course himself. He considers Rogue One to be one of the great parodies in history. More from Dan Zinski







