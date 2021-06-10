Drink of the week: Sage Leafs Pineapple Sage Martini





This week’s star drink is Sage Leaf’s Sage Martini at Incline Village. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll be showcasing a unique type of beer, wine or cocktail that you can try in one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants in the basin. Maybe it’s because I have fun easily, but serve me some food or drink that smokes and I’m like Augustus Gloop in the chocolate factory. But unlike Augustus Gloop, I can absolutely drink this whole week. The Pineapple Sage Martini probably looks a lot like what you might think, but great care is taken with every step and when it does, the result is usually top notch. Spoiler alert: this notch is on your tiptoes. Who came up with tippy, anyway? The first 48 hours of fun begins when Polish vodka meets fresh pineapple, which is apparently a marriage made in Heaven liquor. I’m no vodka expert (although I do play one in this review), but I can tell you that this marinade bath pushes the vodka out of the blocks like a homing missile. Its shaken with a trifecta fresh ingredient: pineapple juice, lemon juice and sage. It’s stretched out in a glass and topped with the pyrotechnics of a steaming sage leaf. Right away you get the aromas of burnt sage. And since I always like to stress the health benefits of ingredients, burning sage is said to be cleansing and can help flush out negative energy. So at least you’ll have that to yourself. The flavors are as balanced as an Olympic gymnast. You might think the citrus characters are too sweet or tangy, but weed-y-ness brings it back to the point where all the ingredients are in a quid pro quo session with everyone giving each other something in return. The drink is light and almost creamy, making it a perfect weekend lunch companion. They don’t mind vodka so I wouldn’t be planning a hike to Tallac afterwards. Guess you can take this advice with a grain of Veruca salt, but don’t say I didn’t warn you. Sage Leaf is located at 893, boul. Tahoe. Ste. 600 in the inclined village. For the menu, opening hours and more information, visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or call them at 775-413-5005.

