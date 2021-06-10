The American Music Festival of Albany Symphony “a gold mine” for young composers

The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s annual American Music Festival, which begins today and continues through Sunday, is different from previous years.

It will be singular and unique this year because it is a first opportunity to see and hear what artists are expressing as they emerge from this pandemic, said music director David Alan Miller. It’s an amazing first post-pandemic experience and all events are free and feature everything we hold dear.

The four-day event kicks off with composer Christopher Theofanidis giving a composers workshop to 10-12 student composers on their compositions which the orchestra will perform later on Sunday.

Students will study different approaches to orchestral writing and examine what they have done in orchestration, Theofanidis said. It is a gold mine for them to observe how an orchestra rehearses and what their works look like live.

On Friday, the Dogs of Desire take the stage at the Palace Theater. Six works by composers will be presented, including several new composers for the Dogs or works by composers that the orchestra has performed, but this will be the first time for a Dogs piece. Composers include Jack Frerer, Bobby Ge, Tom Morrison, Kerwin Young, and longtime favorites Carolyn Yarnell and Ted Hearne.

The pieces we commissioned are a wonderful blend of poignant beauty, humor and suffering that are a wonderful glimpse into post-pandemic art and with a compelling presentation, Miller said.

On Saturday, the orchestra takes over. The group size will be around 45 members. There will be a pre-concert talk at 7:00 p.m. with Miller and the two guitarists of the LA Guitar Quartet who will perform Clarice Assads’ double guitar concerto titled Folk Tales.

Also on view is the world premiere of Nina Shekhars of Above the Fray, which Shekhar says was written in reaction to how the field of classical music responded to the social issues of the day by thinking that playing Bach solved everyone’s problems. It focuses on Bach’s Prelude to his first cello suite in a comical fashion. The world premiere of Serotiny by Alexis Lambs will also be presented and explains how the results of a wildfire are both destruction and regrowth.

Theofanidis and Molly Joyce collaborated on the world premiere of a reworking of Joyces songs. Joyce, who is a former student of Theofanidis, writes music in an indie pop vein and often performs his songs in clubs. She will sing them here too.

I saw a few of his concerts and was moved by his music, said Theofanidis. I thought it was a good thing to have a different sensibility when approaching his music as I write in a more romantic way. Molly thought that with an orchestra her songs would have a different feel. I love these songs.

On Sunday, the two guitarists of the LAGuitar Quartet, William Kanengiser and Scott Tennant, will perform a special solo and duet concert at the Palace Theater at 10 a.m. works by student composers.

On June 10 at 11 a.m., Joyce and Shekar discuss creativity, resilience and accepting differences with Maureen OBrien of Industries for the Disabled and Greg Sorrentino of the Center for Disability Services.

Also at 2:30 p.m. on June 10, Joyce and Theofanidis will discuss their collaboration.

At 11 a.m. on June 12, Lamb will lead a family activity at the Pine Hollow Arboretum in Slingerlands where participants collect objects from nature to create music.

All events are free and will be broadcast on the orchestras website: www.albanysymphony.com.

American Music Festival

WHO: Albany Symphony Orchestra and the Dogs of Desire

O: Théâtre du Palais broadcast continuously

WHEN: Thursday June 10 Saturday June 13

Thursday: 3 p.m. Workshop Composer Masterclass

Friday: 7:30 p.m. Dogs of Desire

Saturday: 7 p.m. pre-concert conference; 7:30 p.m. ASO Concert

Sunday: 10 am Guitar recital; 7:30 p.m. Reading session of the first drafts

HOW MUCH: All events are free and will be shown on the orchestra’s website: www.albanysymphony.com.

