Half-year report Bollywood 2021: from Kajol to Parineeti Chopra, the actresses who reigned over our hearts

Gone are the days when women in Hindi cinema were simply reduced to being just candy for men, dancing around trees to songs or just for the glamor quotient of the movie. While it cannot be denied that the industry continues to remain male-dominated, even today, women are slowly taking the wheel with roles supported by authors written for them, especially in recent years.

With the emergence of social media, feminism and women’s empowerment at the center of discussions, Bollywood ladies are also not shy about stepping out of their comfort zone and taking on roles that require them to be away from. the epitome of Bollywood heroine.

Speaking of the year 2021, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the functioning of Bollywood, with several states across the country forced to impose lockdown-like restrictions to curb the increase in COVID cases. 19. After a little relief in the first two months, theaters had to lower the shutters again. Before that, a few films hit movie theaters while others went the OTT route.

Looking back on the past six months, we bring you a list of Bollywood actresses who have left an indelible impression in our minds with their outstanding performances in movies.

Kajol Renuka Shahane’s Hindi directorial debut



Tribhanga

introduced Kajol as a controversial Bollywood actress with a tart tongue, who has to cope with her fair share of grief and difficult emotions while battling a personal crisis. The actress brought the perfect balance of effervescence and emotion to her role. Tanvi Azmi Another great lady who left a lasting impression in Renuka Shahane



Tribhanga

is veteran actress Tanvi Azmi. Her portrayal of a mother reflecting on how her failed marriages and undying passion for writing hurt her children, made our throats tight. The scene where his character Nayan tells Milan Upadhyay (Kunal Roy Kapur), “Itna pyaar hai simple bachchon mein aur itni badhi khaai unke aur simple beech mein. Kabhi kabhi sochti hoon kaash yeh mother kirdaar hote, phir mein unne apni manchahi disha mein le jaati“leaves you with goosebumps every time you watch it. Konkona Sen Sharma We all know Konkona Sen Sharma is a talented dynamite. Give it a solid author backed role and you will never be disappointed when it comes to the onscreen fireworks. This year, the actress gave us a reason to say well done with her film



Geeli Puchhi

in the Netflix anthology



Ajeeb Daastaans. Konkona as Bharati, a Dalit factory worker who forms an unexpected friendship with a new recruit, has delivered her inner turmoil in a laudable way. Aditi Rao Hydari Standing side by side with Konkona Sen Sharma in



Geeli Pucchi

is Aditi Rao Hydari. His character as a privileged child who must fight his own battles exudes a certain innocence. Later, even when there is a twist in the story, her charming demeanor continues to linger with you for a long time. Shefali Shah Shefali Shah tried out the role of an unhappy mother who develops a bond with deaf-mute photographer Rohan (Manav Kaul) in Kayoze Irani



Ankahi. Her portrayal of repressed emotions and emotional outbursts as a woman caught between two different landscapes left a lasting impression. Sanya Malhotra As a bereaved young woman with a hidden secret that ends up in a series of misadventures, Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in



Pagglait

sparked and proved why she is one of the most promising talents in town. She made us laugh and cry a tear or two with her number perfectly balanced. Parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra is back in great shape with Dibakar Banerjee’s after a series of box office hiccups



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Although the film saw a limited theatrical release; blame it on the second wave of COVID-19, the actress has packed a punch as a self-taught, unapologetic businesswoman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the character of Arjun Kapoor Pinky in this neo-noir film.

Which of these ladies from town B has won your heart? Let us know in the comments box below.