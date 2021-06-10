Does cinematic catnip appeal to younger audiences in theaters? – The Hollywood journalist

Even the smallest demographic change or poor performance in some areas can push the most optimistic Hollywood studio executives to seek answers and solutions. However, there was no preparation for the COVID-19 crisis, which resulted in unprecedented theater closings.

Now, as people begin to resume their ‘normal’ activities and the box office tries to recover, executives face the daunting task of understanding and analyzing a dramatically different landscape of filmmaking habits, polls show conducted over the past 15 months by the largest national research company. Separate research group and exit surveys conducted by PostTrak. So far, the box office recovery in the US has been driven by men – especially in the 17-34 age group – while women 35 and over are much more reluctant to return. at the multiplex. Ditto for moviegoers of both sexes over 45 years old. Regionally, footfall on the West Coast – excluding major Southern California cities like LA – is still sluggish. The northeast and southeast are much stronger, as are the movie hotspots in Texas, Arizona, and Utah.

“It’s still very early in the takeover process,” said Chris Aronson, head of national distribution for Paramount. “Where theaters haven’t reopened for a very long time, it took a long time to get up to speed.”

The revival began in earnest when Paramount opened its doors A Quiet Place, Part II and Disney launched its live-action Cruel, which grossed $ 26.5 million despite being made available simultaneously through Disney + Premier Access. Paramount’s sequel – which plays exclusively in theaters before switching to Paramount + streamer after 45 days – saw the film and exhibition industries have a huge win over Memorial Day weekend by releasing a pandemic era record with a four-day nationwide start of $ 57.1 million, including $ 47.5 million for Friday-Sunday. The previous largest three-day opening ($ 31.6 million) belonged to Godzilla vs. Kong, which debuted in late March with far fewer theaters open and those with strict capacity restrictions. (Additionally, the Tent Pole made its day and date debut on HBO Max.)

“A quiet place II is a huge victory for the theater, ”said Aronson. In its second weekend, the film earned an additional $ 19.3 million for a nationwide tally of $ 88.4 million. John Krasinski’s sequel could lag behind the first Quiet place – which debuted nationally at $ 50.2million in 2018, on the verge of grossing $ 100million in gross revenue until its second Sunday and $ 188million by the end of its theatrical release – but not dramatically.

The challenges continue to abound as Hollywood begins to release a relatively constant stream of summer movies. More than 25% of theaters in North America remain closed – many in Canada, according to Comscore. And more than a quarter of consumers in the United States are still uncomfortable returning to the movies, according to the recent weekly survey by NRG. (The good news: That last number has improved significantly in recent weeks.)

This explains the wild fluctuations at the box office, which are expected to continue throughout the summer depending on the product. The Memorial Day weekend glare continued to some extent over the weekend of June 4-6 when the New Line horror photo The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It placed No. 1 with a better than expected amount of $ 24.1 million nationally. Universal and DreamWorks Animation Untamed spirit debuted at a much smaller $ 6 million, while Disney Cruel occupied more families and young adults with $ 11 million nationwide in its second weekend for a total of $ 43.4 million over 10 days.

The NRG survey on June 3 found that the overall percentage of those who feel comfortable going to the movies has jumped 14 points since April 1, to 72%. This number is on the rise, even reaching 75% at the end of May before declining by a few points. (In January, that statistic was in the low 40s). “Avid explorers”, defined as those who would like to go now, are by far the most important segment (61%), but “social skeptics”, or those who wait a few more months before returning to the cinema, are in favor. increase (23 percent) as vaccines increase. “Health delays”, those who are essentially waiting for the end of the pandemic, are at around 16%. “I am very optimistic about what happened over Memorial Day weekend, both from a product perspective and that as more of the public is vaccinated, the Cinema will continue to be embraced as one of the things people return to as the world reopens, “says Megan Crawford, CAA Film Marketing Strategist. “If nothing goes wrong, the social skeptics will come back. “

Adolescent males are by far the most willing to buy a ticket (83%); adolescent girls follow at 76 percent. The gender gap persists across all age groups despite the fact that before the pandemic there was relative gender parity. About 76% of people aged 17 to 34 say they would come back (79% men, 72% women).

The NRG July 3 poll shows reluctance among older moviegoers, and even more so among women. In the 35-44 age group, the number of people willing to return to the box office drops to 67% (71% men and 63% women) and 62% for those 45 and over ( 67% men, 58% women).

“Older women are the most skeptical right now,” says one of Hollywood’s top marketers. “Women over 45 are very important. We don’t want to lose them forever.

NRG’s Ethan Titelman adds that some moms are also concerned that children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated. “One of their main concerns may be taking their children inside with relatively large groups of people,” he says. That’s not to say that opening family movies hasn’t worked well so far, but a big test will be the summer tent poles. Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue, The Boss Baby 2: Family business, Space Jam: a new legacy and Hotel Transylvania: Transformia.

During A Quiet Place, Part II ‘s opening weekend, the under-25s were four points ahead of the first A quiet place; ditto for men, according to PostTrak. And the perfect place for this movie and Conspiracy 3 was between 18 and 34 years old, according to PostTrak.

Now the challenge will be to seduce other demos.

“Obviously, with the studios betting a lot on horror – with eight such films by October 15 slated for full-scale release – they expect the younger demographic, for whom the genre looks like cinematic catnip, generates revenue with typical summer action. price also ”, explains Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore. “The long-term success of theaters, however, will depend on attracting all the demographics to the big screen. Adult dramas, along with independent musicals and films, will be key to getting the industry back on the road to a market approaching pre-pandemic box office levels. “

Jon M. Chu’s In the heights (June 11) belongs to the musical category that Dergarabedian is referring to and will be a key test for older people, and especially older women. Photos of events like the last opus of the Fast Furious franchise, F9 (June 25), and Black Widow (July 9) will be another important marker of the expansion of the demonstration pool. “Both will provide the opportunity to draw the entire audience to the tent poles,” Titelman said.

Paramount has refined its quiet place part II marketing campaign in more liberal West Coast towns that underperformed opening weekend. Portland was down 14% from the norm, followed by Seattle (13%) and San Francisco (9%). The Bay Area has historically been one of the best movie markets in the country. Los Angeles and New York – the two main markets – were close to normal, while the cities with the longest operating theaters saw big spikes (Phoenix overindexed by 30%, followed by Houston at 24% and Dallas at 18%). Although Aronson warns that it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions, “A Quiet Place, Part II was the first major theatrical-only release, ”he says. “We need to see more data. “

