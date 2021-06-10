When did Erika Jayne file for divorce from Tom? RHOBH timeline





Warning Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers who wonder about the speed of execution of Erika Jayne gushing from Tom girardi during the season 11 actors’ trip to Lake Tahoe to file for divorce Us weekly investigation into the chronology of the drama. During the season 11 premiere of the Bravo series, which aired in May 2021 (and filmed in October 2020), the Nice mess the author described his stay in quarantine as very dark. She explained, like all of us, I’m busy all the time. When I got back from New York it was really quiet. And then when I had nothing to do I would walk down the halls of the house and I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t shake it, that feeling of incredible dread, she said. Who am I if I don’t work? Every day I woke up, I dreaded waking up. So I called a psychiatrist, and I went to Lexapro. Months before telling her costars about her struggles, however, she claimed that she and Tom were bonding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tom and I spend a lot of time chatting at the kitchen table. We go to bed early, which is I know a little lame, but pretty cool, Erika said on Jenny mccarthys SiriusXM show in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis in April 2020. We’ve been married for 20 years, of course we piss each other off. But lately we’ve been OK, I mean it’s fun. Maybe it’s because we had a four month hiatus (when I was in New York on Broadway), but so far so good. I mean, we weren’t ready to kill each other. Things clearly took a turn in November 2020, when Erika filed for divorce, but she did not let her teammates know about the situation at the time. Kyle richards Told IS! New before the June 9, 2021 episode of RHOBH that the group was really shocked by Erikas’ filing. Because we had just been together in Tahoe and there wasn’t even a clue of divorce or anything and all of a sudden it was really shocking, she said. Looking back, if you look at their relationship, you might not be so shocked. But I mean, they had been married for 20 years. It was a great shock to receive this text. It was literally like in the blink of an eye, it was done. Two months before Erika sent the text, however, Tom was already in court and questioned about his finances in a virtual judgment debtor exam. Scroll down for a full timeline of the situation:

