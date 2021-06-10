



Image source: INSTAGRAM / SHEFALI SHAH Shefali Shah reveals she rejected Bollywood biggies like ‘Kapoor and Sons’, ‘Neerja’ in Insta Q&A Actress Shefali Shah, who took her acting to the next level with international Emmy-winning series “Delhi Crime”, has revealed that she has rejected the role of actor in blockbuster Bollywood films like “Neerja” and “Kapoor and Sons”. During a question-and-answer session on Instagram, when a user asked her to name a movie that she rejected that became a success, Shefali joked and wrote: “A lot … ‘Kapoor and Sons’, ‘Neerja’. “ Apart from that, Shefali also shared some other interesting facts about him. Speaking about how she selects her scripts, she added, “What really strikes me in my heart and guts, I will.” Although she has proven her mettle as an actress with projects like ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Juice’, ‘Once Again’ and ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, Shefali believes she needs to learn a lot as as an artist. “Everyone makes their own way and learns. In fact, I’m still learning myself. What advice I’m going to give to someone. I have absolutely no advice,” she replied to a fan who told her. asked for advice on acting. Meanwhile, professionally, Shefali joined the cast of Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh with “Doctor G”. She will try the role of a senior doctor – Dr Nandini. While Ayushmann will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student in the upcoming film. It is directed by beginning director Anubhuti Kashyap. For the first time, Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share the screen space together, which certainly piqued the curiosity of viewers. Besides “Doctor G”, Shefali will also be seen in “Darlings” where she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has ‘Human’ by Vipul Shah and ‘Delhi Crime 2’ by Netflix, the second part ‘Delhi Crime’. The first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ won the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards last year. Recently, Shefali’s directorial debut project “Someday” was shortlisted for the 51st Annual United States Film Festival’s International Short Film and Video Competition. Read also:Kiara Advani shares video back from Maldives vacation and says ‘sun and tan are missing’







