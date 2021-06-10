Indiana Jones turns 40: Raiders of the Lost Ark villain didn’t expect a legendary franchise

Primordial



It’s been 40 years since Indiana Jones exploded into pop culture in Steven Spielberg’s exhilarating Raiders of the Lost Ark. The 1981 film launched a beloved series, with a fifth to come in July 2022.

The Indiana Jones movies are also one of the few series that I feel the need to repurchase with each release in a new format. Revisiting Raiders, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull every few years and seeing the leap in loyalty is one of the joys of life.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the series, Paramount released all four films on (British fans ) so Indy’s adventures seem sharper than ever.

Actor Paul Freeman plays Ren Belloq, an archaeologist who allied with the Nazis as they searched for the lost Ark of the Covenant in 1936. With his amoral vision, Belloq acts as a “dark reflection” of Indy, who wants to keep them from recover a power that could make Hitler’s army invincible.

After watching Raiders in 4K for the first time, I spoke over the phone with Freeman, 78, about his experience as the series’ first villain four decades ago. Here is a transcript of the interview, edited for clarity.

I just watched Raiders of the Lost Ark again, and lost count of how many times I’ve seen it before. Why am I still being sucked? What makes it so engaging?

Freeman: There are so many good jokes in the script and a lot of humor in the storytelling – all the shorthand of the plane crossing the map. You don’t say “Oh, this is ridiculous” you get it all. It’s so much fun.

Do you remember Ronnie Lacey’s character, the German Toht, who had the scar on his hand? He’s doing a gag in the tent scene with Karen Allen and me, where he pulls out a hanger and you think it’s an instrument of torture and snaps into a hanger? Spielberg used the same joke in 1941, but did not work there. So he did it again in Raiders and it works really well.

“If at first you don’t succeed,” that’s pretty impressive. What does it feel like when a movie you’re 40 in?

It just struck me that he was the same age as my daughter, who was born right after her release. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of, and something I’m proud of.

Can you tell me how you got the role of Belloq?

Spielberg had seen a documentary drama I made the year before, Death of a princess [based on the true story of a 19-year-old Saudi Arabian princess’ execution for adultery]. It was a big scandal at the time. The Saudis were so upset that they recalled their ambassadors.

I had just finished a movie in Belize, Dogs of war, and I got this call to go meet Spielberg in LA afterwards – he had already considered Giancarlo Giannini, a very good Italian actor [more recently seen playing James Bond’s ally in Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace]. I chatted with him, read the script, then walked around Arizona a bit until I got a phone call saying “You get it”.

Spielberg and executive producer George Lucas were already a big deal. Did you have any idea how big the Raiders could become?

There wasn’t that feeling on set that it was really important, or the start of something big. No one has ever talked about franchising, for example.

Different eras, I guess that’s all they’re talking about these days.

Yeah, I think it’s all done now with a franchise perspective.

On my last viewing I was struck by your chemistry with Karen Allen [who plays Marion Ravenwood]. What do you think created this chemistry between you two as actors?

We’re both stage actors so we were happy to rehearse. This wine-drinking scene in the den was something that Steven asked us to improvise. The script had most of it, but it wasn’t enough. So we left and he filmed what we did. And we get along very well.

There’s a strong sexual connotation to this scene, which isn’t written down at all – the whole thing with the dress, which she ends up having to climb into.

The wonderful thing about Karen as Marion is that she’s like a Katharine Hepburn character. She is capable of anything; riding, boxing, drinking men under the table, but without being at all anti-feminine.

I also loved Belloq’s outfits – the fancy suits and hats. Was this wardrobe fun to wear?

Yeah, that was great. The costume designer, Deborah Nadoolman, was in charge of all of this and did a really good job. The only thing I added was the tie; I had just met my wife [Maggie Scott] on Dogs of War, the previous movie. We had just got together and I was wearing a tie she gave me for those scenes.

Belloq has a wonderful introductory scene, where he takes Indy’s idol, sends the Peruvian tribes after him, and has a manic laugh.

One of the things I remember about that scene – Steven and George hadn’t decided what language these indigenous South American people spoke when we were filming. So what I’m actually saying is “Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato” and then they all run into the jungle.

Which of the Indy movies you’re not in is your favorite?

The last crusade. It’s fun to see Harrison and Sean Connery doing their thing with their son and dad.