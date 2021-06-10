The Weekend Leader – Bollywood and Bangla Film Brotherhood mourn the death of Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Photo: IANS

Actors from Bollywood and Bengali cinema took to social media on Thursday to mourn the death of legendary filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta and recall their experiences of being directed by him.

Sharing a black and white photo with the late filmmaker from one of his shoots, Bollywood veteran Deepti Naval posted on Facebook: “Very saddened to learn of the sudden disappearance of our dear Buddhadev Dasgupta – one of the best directors Bengali cinema. I had the chance to work with him in a Hindi film called “Andhi Gali” and since then I have great esteem for Buddha Da not only as a good director but also as an extremely sensitive and sensitive poet. a wonderful and gentle human being. sincere condolences to the family of Buddha Da – I pray his soul may rest in peace. ”

Bengali cinema superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted in Bengali: “One by one like everyone is getting lost somewhere. Buddhadeb Dasgupta was a renowned name not only in Indian cinema but also in world cinema. I was lucky. working with him in two of his films and accompanying him to various film festivals, I learned how much his cinema is valued internationally. I am proud to be Bengali. Buddha da was also a great being human. May you rest in peace. You will continue to survive through your works. ”

Rituparna Sengupta posted on Facebook: “Really sad to know that the doyne of Indian cinema has left for a heavenly abode … such a devastating time for all of us … I grew up seeing his films like Grihojuddho watching with voraciously the iconic performances of Mamata Sankar, Anjan Dutta and Gautam Ghose … this time I was not even a teenager but my uncle who is a doctor gave me a glimpse of this immense filmmaker who was ready to make a difference in the society…

“Personally, I had the privilege of playing the central role in Mondo Meyer Upakhyyan, which made me evolve as an actor and shed light on huge perspectives that an actor should know in this profession. .. He was a perfectionist and demanded exactly the best of his actors … Mondo Meyer Upakkhan was a difficult choice for me and I was completely exhausted and exhausted after playing this role envisioned by the internationally renowned director … it was the start of my career and playing and managing a pure The heavyweight of a prostitute and a mother gave me sleepless nights in a row… just thinking about how to act right, ”she said. added.

“… He was a leader and his cinema said a lot about his genius and his know-how … He was a torchbearer of his generation and many others to come. He had this penchant. for the magical light which only had a very short lifespan during dusk and dawn … Buddhadeb Dasgupta also enjoyed my films later and always told me he would love to work with it again me … My favorite Dasgupta films are … Bagh Bahadur Grihojuddho, Uttara, Tahader Katha, Charachar … An era is over with him … Rest in peace “, she wrote again.

Actor Rahul Bose shared in an Instagram post, “This is a tribute to #BuddhadevDasgupta who passed away today. Mithunda and I did Kaalpurush ‘with him – one of my most satisfies of my career Buddhada was part poet, part filmmaker, you can see it in his approach to cinema, in the stories he writes, in the way his films are photographed, in his use of sound.

“Working on Kaalpurush” was a challenge, captivating. It was a delicate film with tenderness and depth that ran through it like two best friends. It took me a while to understand Buddhada’s staging style. But once we understood each other, the relationship went smoothly. Sensitive, emotionally sharp, with a playful sense of humor, we gradually got to know each other better, “he recalls.

“But more than the filming of Kaalpurush ‘, what I will miss the most are the evenings I spent with him while filming, at film festivals – in Kolkata, Bombay, Berlin, Toronto. Eat, drink, browse news streets, talking, sharing ideas and always laughing, his sense of humor always ready to spring into a conversation. It’s a cliché when people die that we say – he / she / they will be missed. ” But for those who truly love cinema, those words will never be truer than they are now. My thoughts and wishes are with his family and loved ones, ”the actor concluded.

Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty shared in a Facebook post: “The poet and filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta is no more !! In the post-Ray-Ghatak era, he was one of the most celebrated, wanted Indians, respected, cherished and esteemed (and Bengali) filmmaker of the international diaspora. ”

“I was fortunate enough to have worked in two of his films … #MondoMeyerUpakhyan and #Kalpurush. It is indeed an irreparable loss for the Indian and Bengali film industry and for world cinema in general, well We knew he had been suffering from health problems for a long time, but we all hoped that he would defend himself, return to the shooting range and soon give us another masterpiece … But .. . that never happened !! May your soul rest in peace Buddha da. My sincere condolences to his family and friends, “she added.

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal posted on Instagram: “Sorry I’m at a loss for words and couldn’t speak to anyone – apologies to my press friends. I grew up watching his films in Delhi when I was a child in various film festivals and on Doordarshan. These films included Bagh Bahadur, Uttara, Tahader Kotha and many more. Mithun Chakraborty in Tahader Kotha was more than extraordinary and the film and his performance won national awards. Before becoming an actor, I was a fan of the filmmaker.

“To an ordinary Bengali Buddhadeb was the god of cinema and he leaves behind a great legacy of films. He was in a league of his own. Not in my wildest dreams I could only have imagined at one point given of my career, I would work with him and luckily or unfortunately I would have the chance to play in his later works and he wanted to do another one with me, ”Chandan said.

“He first called me for Tope when I was at the Venice Film Festival, he just asked me one thing, Will you be comfortable playing with monkeys ?! That was the genius for me. And I was on top of a tree for 2 weeks playing with monkeys. He was a poet and he had a certain way of explaining a scene. He was a tough director and a man of perfection . He was shooting his films like he was a poet. When I made his film Urojahaj, I was with him for a month and a half. He made the film on a wheelchair. His kidneys were failing and he was on dialysis. Yet he went to the set every day and finished the film. I thought that was incredible. What a will! ” added the actor.

“He was planning on making another movie with me, which never happened. The biggest trophy for me is that after I finished filming Urojahaj, he said to me, Chandan, you deserve an award for it and you exceeded my expectations which was rare in his dictionary. I bid him farewell. I think he shaped me as an artist and diverted me to another orbit. I will miss you Buddhada. In debt for the art you have taught me for the past 4 years. Farewell sir! Sincerely yours Goja (in Tope) Bachchu (in Urojahaj) #author “, concluded Chandan.- IANS