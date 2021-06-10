New Republic and Laeta Kalogridis ‘Secret Hollywood History’ Podcast Option – Deadline

Writer-producer Laeta Kalogridis and New Republic Pictures chairman Bradley Fischer took over the film and television rights to the entire library of Adam Roche’s podcast, Hollywood’s Secret History.

The deal includes 11 existing seasons, as well as all future series seasons. The team plans to approach the podcast as individual seasons and will develop each story as its own piece of intellectual property.

The first season of the podcast, titled Shadows, will be the focus of the first project under the agreement. In development into a feature film, Shadows will focus on the life of Val Lewton, a gifted immigrant producer who began his Hollywood career as the right-hand man of David O. Selznick, and who saved RKO Studios’ fortune by devising a revolutionary approach to horror films – defying the conventional schlock formula to create a brooding work of art that has inspired and influenced cinema ever since.

Kalogridis is producing with Fischer and Brian Oliver of New Republic, with Kalogridis and Roche on board to write the screenplay. Roche will also serve as an EP and creative consultant for the project. The project brings together Fischer and Kalogridis, who previously collaborated with Martin Scorsese Shutter island, which Fischer produced and Kalogridis wrote and EPs.

“Bringing Hollywood’s Secret History podcast to life on screen is a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier doing this alongside Laeta and Bradley, who are both incredible and supportive creative partners, ”Roche said. “The films and art of Val Lewton have always deeply inspired and moved me. To make this maiden voyage with Laeta, Bradley and Mr. Lewton is truly an honor.

“I am delighted to be working with Adam and Brad on a project so close to my heart,” added Kalogridis. “Adam’s podcast celebrates so many famous and forgotten Hollywood figures – people like brilliant producer (and immigrant) Val Lewton, groundbreaking screenwriter Ardel Wray, Calypso legend Sir Lancelot, pioneering black actress Theresa Harris and countless others. Adam’s podcast is a revelation and the perfect material to harness the Hollywood drama behind the dramas. “

“I’m so excited to reunite with Laeta on this epic adaptation of Adam Roche’s brilliantly dramatic dive into the little-known and wildly entertaining Hollywood stories, its unlikely heroes and larger-than-life pioneers whose remarkable true stories don’t. have – incredibly – never been told onscreen, ”Fischer said.“ Adam’s multi-season podcast is a treasure trove of storytelling and research, that Laeta and I, along with my partners in New Republic, are very grateful to Adam for entrusting us. “

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD is an award-winning multi-season podcast series created, narrated and produced by Roche. Each of its eleven seasons to date has brought a piece of Hollywood history to life – from the entangled enthralling history of the Warner Brothers to the start of Audrey Hepburn’s beleaguered life – based on extensive research, writing dramatic and unique sound design. .

Below is the full list of stories that will be developed from the podcast series:

Season 1 – The game is on – The story of Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce, their legendary Sherlock Holmes film series and the real friendship that united them.

Season 2 – Sex in monochrome – A guide through Hollywood’s infamous “pre-code” era, a time when even the wildest risks were taken by a lawless industry bound only by the limits of its imagination.

Season 3 – Hunt witches with Walt Disney – The story of the Hollywood Civil War, when the neighbor turned on the neighbor, led by the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), and the ever-present threat of the blacklist …

Season 4 – A universe of horrors – The intricate story of Hollywood’s most renowned horror franchise, the Universal Horrors, and the characters who brought some of the most iconic nightmares to life on screen.

Season 5 – The Adventures of Alfred Hitchcock – The life story of the 20th century’s most influential director – his triumphs and failures – and the complicated inner turmoil that aided and hindered his rise to the top.

Season 6 – Bullets and blood – The Story of the Warner Brothers – an immigrant family who escaped a violent start and came penniless to America, to conquer its newest and most lucrative art form.

Season 7 – Audrey: The girl before the girl – Audrey Hepburn’s life did not begin on screen, but in the midst of a world torn by the storm of war, and alongside the legacy of a dark family secret.

Season 8 – Death on Alvarado Street – Explore the mystifying and twisted 1920s murder case of William Desmond Taylor – including the many suspects and motives, as well as the real Hollywood crime investigation …

Season 9 – Cary – The Extraordinary Story of Archie Leach, known to the world as Cary Grant, who began with a broken-debut boy who found his way to the Hollywood skies himself.

Season 10 – Queens of cinema – Illuminate the life and times of the pioneering women behind the most innovative and inspiring chapters in the history of cinema.