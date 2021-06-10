Entertainment
Kim Kardashian wouldn’t care if Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating
Four months after him and Kim kardashian officially filed for divorce, Kanye west seems to have evolved, suddenly spending a lot more quality time with the model Irina Shayk. And apparently his ex-wife isn’t bothered by the whole situation.
Part of the reason the reality TV star is so accepting that her husband for seven years has already started seeing someone else is that Kim knew Kanye and Irina were dating, according to a source who said. talk to Us weekly. In fact, they added, rapper and model Victorias Secret have been seeing each other quietly for the past few months. The insider then pointed out that one of the reasons Kim is so accepting of this new relationship is that she was impressed with how Shayk handled her breakup with Bradley Cooper in 2019. Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how calm and respectful Irina was after breaking up with Bradley, they explained, adding that she wouldn’t like to see her ex-husband go off with anyone. one who will talk to the press.
Wednesday, photos have emerged of West and Shayk walking together in France, where they may be celebrating the rapper’s 44th birthday. The couple have known each other for at least a decade, as the model previously appeared in the 2010 music video for her song. Power and also participated in her Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show two years later. Shayk was dating a soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the time. Another source already said at the exit that Irina and Kanye spend time together and get to know each other. He always thought she was beautiful and they both can’t wait to see where it goes.
Kim previously opened up about her decision to file for a divorce on a June episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, citing her inability to be the type of wife she thinks West needs as one of the main causes of their marriage ending. I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I can’t do this, she said on the verge of tears. He should have a wife who supports his every move, travels with him and does it all, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. This is my third fucking wedding. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy.
Since the break-up, there have also been plenty of rumors about who the reality TV star is dating now, but a Sixth page source claimed at the time of the split she isn’t dating anyone because, if she was, it would be a career change. She can’t go to restaurants on dates and have paparazzi anymore [due to the pandemic]. She cannot go out quietly; she doesn’t even understand what it would look like. Another source added, Were talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world, she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous. There is no war. They’ve been working a lot for a while now, for a few months. It is not a thing. There are things that have accumulated over time that have created a distance between them.
