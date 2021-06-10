Adams and York County Carnivals and Festivals are back





Festivals and carnivals are back this summer, a year after COVID-19 wiped the slate clean. From one-day festivals to carnivals that last a full week, there is something to do almost every week until the end of August. And that doesn’t include the York State Fair, which will finally be able to try out its new summer dates this year. Here is an overview of the events planned for Adams and York counties (Do you know of any other events? This list will be updated. Send information to [email protected]): Adam County Reenactment of the Civil War battle of Gettysburg Or: Daniel Lady Historic Farm When: July 3-4 What: Cavalry and infantry skirmishes, artillery demonstrations, civil war medicine and one-day activities. More information: www.facebook.com/gettysburgreenactment/ Gettysburg Bike Week Or: 2638 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg When: July 8-11 What: All motorcycles, all the time. A ride through the battlefield, games, races, concerts and more. More information: www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/ Southern Mountain Fair Or: Biglerville When: July 27-31 What: food, rides, games and entertainment More information:www.emmitsburg.net/smf/index.htm Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival Or: 2720 ​​Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg When: August 19-21 What: food, entertainment and games More information: www.facebook.com/hfc25/?ref=page_internal York County Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days Or: 110 North Market Street, Fawn Grove When: June 25-27, open at 10 a.m. every day What: Tractors, Tractor Shows, Dancing, Live Music, Kids’ Events, Food, and Flea Market More information: www.oldetymedays.com/index.asp Shrewsbury Firefighters Carnival Or: Behind the fire station, 21 W. Forrest Ave. When: June 28 to July 3, 5:30 p.m. daily What: games, daily entertainment from 7:30 p.m., catering, rides and fireworks at 10:45 p.m. on July 3 More information: www.shrewsburyfire.com York County BBQ Festival and Street Fair Or: Peach Bottom Township Recreation Center and Delta Peach Bottom Elementary School When: June 18 (5-9 p.m.) and June 19 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) What: BBQ contest, street fair with a variety of arts and crafts, business and food vendors, live music, outdoor cafe and children’s activities. More information: www.facebook.com/yorkcountybbqfestival New Liberty Lions Club Carnival Or: 1 play area, new freedom When: July 6-10 What: Live music, food, games and fireworks at 11 p.m. on July 9 More information: www.newfreedomlionsclub.org/carnival.html Mason Dixon Fair Or: 6988 Delta Road, Delta When: July 12-17 What: Friendly competition between gardeners, youth programs, rides and food More information: masondixonfair.com Jefferson Carnival Or: 4707 Sportsman Club Road When: July 12-17 What: food, games, rides and music More information: www.jeffersoncarnival.com/ Eureka Volunteer Firefighters Carnival Or: 16 College Avenue, Stewartstown When: July 19-24 What: Rides, games, food and entertainment More information: www.facebook.com/stewartstowncarnival Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company Or: 2941 Baltimore Pike, Hanover When: July 26-31 What: games, rides, food and music More information: www.facebook.com/Pleasant-Hill-Volunteer-Fire-Company-1015106478499506/ Smoke in the Grove BBQ Festival Or: Spring Grove Borough Community Park When: July 31 What: Community festival that features the Pennsylvania State BBQ Championship, food, music, and vendors More information: smokeinthegrove.com/ Glen Rock fishing days Or: Markets in Shrewsbury When: August 5-7 What: Three days trying a variety of peach dishes, from gelatin smoothies. More information: www.marketsatshrewsbury.com/events/peach-days Red Lion Street Fair Or: East Broadway and Main Street When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 10 What: entertainment, activities for children, food vendors and shopping More information: www.facebook.com/events/1161161890753353/?active_tab=about Dallastown Carnival Or: Dallastown Community Park When: August 17-21 What: music, food and activities for children More information: dallastownboro.com/recreation/upcoming-events Wellsville Annual Carnival Or: Wellsville Fire Company, 95 Community Street When: August 19-21 What: Food, music, vendors and rides More information: www.wellsvillefire.com/content/carnival/ YorkFest Or: York City Center When: August 26-29 What: fine arts festival featuring nearly 100 artists from across the country, family entertainment, gastronomy and hands-on activities. More information:https://www.parliamentyork.org/yorkfest Shelly Stallsmith is trend reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.

