Bollywood brides who went red for their wedding

Followed by Bolly beauties who chose red for their wedding. Plus, pro tips to complete the classic look

Yami Gautam was an image of classic elegance as she married Uri director Aditya Dhar last week. Simple, subtle and classic, this is how we would describe her look for any occasion. For one of the wedding ceremonies, she wore this traditional red Benarasi bootie with a stunning trim. Her choice of a traditional gold necklace, jhumkas and a midstripe covered in vermilion completed her look.

Deepika Padukone has been seen wearing a Benarasi saree on several occasions. But the one that continues to be our favorite is the one she wore on her first wedding anniversary. A bright red Benarasi with dense floral gold thread work, matched with a red high neck blouse. Her choice of temple jewelry and kundan choker was a total #victory!

Vidya Balan’s love for sarees is no secret and her choice of a stunning red drape was no surprise when she married in 2012 to Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sindoor, bindi and classic temple jewelry summed up her D-Day outfit.

Images of Dia Mirzas from her wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year have been social media favorites. The gorgeous red embroidered silk Benarasi saree was from Raw Mango and she opted for simple organza dupattas and statement jewelry in sync with her rosy makeup.

While her pastel pink lehnga at her Tuscan wedding was the standout look of her entire wedding album, this classic red Benarasi saree by Sabyasachi for one of her receptions made Anushka Sharma a quintessential Indian bride image. as she married Virat Kohli in December 2017.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, who married Rohanpreet Singh last year, donned a full red Falguni Shane Peacock lehnga for her nighttime wedding. While many netizens quickly compared the outfit and look to Priyanka Chopras’, Neha looked pretty in red with polki and chura jewelry.

Speaking of brides in red, one can never forget the 2018 Hindu wedding day outfit Priyanka Chopra Jonass. The star wore a Sabyasachi lehnga with intricate embroidered thread work in red all over. The wow factor of the outfit also goes in the long run odhni it also worked as a trail. We loved the way she paired her outfit with layers of diamond jewelry.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a stunning bride in a red and gold lehnga by textile revivalist Anuradha Vakil. The hand-woven set had a lotus pattern and was made of real gold and silver thread. She kept her jewelry set strong with Rajputana jewelry which included multiple strands mathapatti, a ad necklace and jhumkas!

Bipasha Basu was one of the first beauties in town B to don a red Sabyasachi lehnga with zari work at her wedding in 2016 to Karan Singh Grover. She ditched the Benarasi Bengali sari but stuck with the royal red, white and red color. chandan on his forehead, a big red bindi and one chopped on his head. EXPERT’S WORD

Joydeep Roy, Founder, Coloroso

There is something about red Benarasis. Something that makes it an almost integral part of any occasion or any wedding or party. Red is the color of fire and blood, it is the color of passion, desire and unconditional love. Traditional but new, these red Benarasis are for women who love passionately and live life with love. Over the past few years, I have seen how today’s bride or bridesmaids choose the red Benarasis for all occasions. The Bengalis always preferred red over any other color, but today so do non-Bengalis … it has to be red, handmade and Benarasi woven. Everything is touched by the breathable presence of red, something that stands out in all its power. The color is holy and marks the beginning of the journey of unity

Mousami Chhetri, hairdresser

There are a lot of hairstyles for brides these days, but a sleek updo with a parting down the middle and heavy sindoor is my favorite. This hairstyle is very trendy now. Whether it’s a red or white Benarasi, this hairstyle completes the whole look. This is one of my favorite hairstyles for brides because it is so simple yet so glamorous. Someone can also add a garland of red or white flowers around the bun to give it an elegant touch. Personally, I prefer white flowers like jasmine which is classic and never goes out of style. For a more royal look, you can accessorize the bun with a hairpin in a vintage style.

Prasenjit Biswas, makeup pro

Red Benarasi sari, large bright red bindi, winged lining, red pout, elaborate chandan work on the forehead, white topor on the head. All of this gives us an image of a traditional Bengali bride. But now brides are going for something different and it challenges me in such a positive way. I believe that Bengali women are gifted with the most beautiful eyes and the most beautiful complexion. I try to use my eye highlighting skills, with dark kohl-ed eyes. Chandan’s artwork is where I believe simplicity works wonders. Simple red and white dots elevate the look to a more modern yet quintessential vibe. I developed a taste for toning down red lips in undertones that actually accentuate skin tone. We see a lot of gold jewelry worn by a Bengali bride, so the best way to showcase each piece while keeping the look intact is with a clean hairstyle. As for hair accessories, fresh white roses and topor do the magic. With non-Bengalis opting for a red Benarasi saree, jewelry plays a very important role as it is mostly kundans, jadaus or diamonds. Make-up must therefore be treated accordingly. I’m trying to balance the eyes and lips here. Don’t focus on just one feature, but try to give both a pump. Elaborate head accessories like maangtikas, mathapattis take the lead. So it becomes more of a royal look than just a traditional look.

