Ian Whyte interview: this 7-foot actor is the benchmark for all Hollywood giants and aliens (and giant aliens)

Imagine having a body that people think could be an alien, or a giant, or Chewbacca. This is the story of Ian Whytes’ career for 17 years. You might not realize it, but you’ve almost certainly seen it on screen, either as the Alien or the Predator, as White Walker. At 71, Whyte is the go-to guy for playing important (and often scary) stuff in fantasy and sci-fi television and movies. But before he was one of the best creature actors in the game, Whyte was just a really big guy. He played professional basketball all over Europe in the 90s and early 2000s when a call came out of nowhere and changed his life.

A casting director found me on the basketball team I was playing for at the time, Whyte recalls. She said, listen, please come audition, because we were looking for someone exactly like you to play this role. The role was the Predator in the weird, wild, wonderfully ridiculous Alien versus predator. If you can’t remember, that’s exactly what it sounds like to the alien hunter species known as predators that battle the giant parasitic aliens known as xenomorphs. Carnage ensues.

Whyte had never acted before, but he was about the same height as original Predator actor Kevin Peter Hall, and he had the same tall, lean, and fit physique. It turned out that previous experience was not as important as a good constitution and physical shape. He looked at the original Predator films over the weekend and showed up for the audition.

It was the hottest day of the year and it was a small studio near Kings Cross station. They gave me a wetsuit and a model of the Predator’s head with the thick ropes and said, OK, start running. And after about 40 minutes they said I could quit. They asked, how was it for you, and I said, well, I would be lying if I said it was easy, but I can do it. It was the audition.

So began a career of almost twenty years playing aliens, monsters and giants. His role as a predator has led to other opportunities in creature universes, from Harry Potter and Star Wars to Westeros. I never approach these characters as monsters or beasts. I always approach them as characters in their own way. They are heroes in their own history, he says.

These days, Whyte has gone from ice zombies to satanic plague monsters: he plays a plague doctor in the Netflix series teen adventure series. The Irregulars, and hes the devil in the horror plague period The account. He went film by film with GQ talk about some of his favorite creatures, learn to speak a language invented for Ridley Scott and the connections between Game of thrones and Akira Kurosawa.

Alien vs. predator & Alien vs Predator: Requiem

Ian Whyte: [Predator] is one of those timeless classics because everyone wears a military uniform. It’s in the jungle. There is hardly any reference to the time. It’s just one of those things that ages really, really well.

My wife told me, “Do as many stunts as you feel comfortable. I’m happy. Don’t just let them set you on fire. But one of the first scenes we did was the scene where Lance Henriksen, playing Weyland, sets an oxygen cylinder on fire and sets the Predator on fire. The first week there was a stuntman to burn the whole body. But the close-ups, there was fire gel all over the costume and for much of the take I was on fire.