Behind Marvel and DC’s Comics – The Hollywood Reporter

June is Pride Month, and this year sees something new in terms of comic book publisher participation in the event, with DC and Marvel releasing extra-length anthologies for the first time featuring LGBTQIA talent and creators. + in order to highlight the skills of each company. commitment to diversity.

As unlikely as it may sound, the two companies’ decision to release Pride specials for the first time in the same year is not a continuation of the ongoing brawl between the two biggest comic book publishers, but a coincidence brought about. by editorial forces within both DC and Marvel strive to increase diversity in the production of each company.

“Every year is a good time for a DC Pride anthology, ”said DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins Hollywood journalist, “But cultural moments like the AAPI Pride and Heritage Months are ideal occasions Pride anthology or [May release] DC Heroes Festival – they’re already on everyone’s radar, leading to creativity and excitement.

The 88 pages Marvel Voices: Pride has its roots in the Marvel’s Voices program, which launched as a podcast in 2018. This has expanded a unique anthology in 2020, and this year into a number of standalone anthologies, each highlighting different groups, starting with through Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices in November 2020 and February Marvel Voices: Legacy, scheduled for Black History Month.

“So in a sense, Marvel Voices: Pride was somehow inevitable, ”says editor Sarah Brunstad. “We saw this desire for untold stories and Pride was a natural next step. We knew soon enough that we would be doing a Pride anthology.

The release is, Brunstad explains, “both a showcase and a celebration, with a mix of new and established talent, so it was a bit of a balancing act to make sure everyone could do something about it. ‘unique and personal’.

This includes the use of creators who had never worked for the publisher before.

“I tried to have a mix of people I would call ‘icons’, like Allan Heinberg and Kieron Gillen – whatever blushes I can see them now – with people who would be new to comic book fans. mainstream, like Claudia Aguirre and Jen Hickman. These were people I had followed for quite a while and got to debut in Pride was really special, ”says Brunstad.

The 80 pages DC Pride The anthology also mixes established and upcoming talent, including James Tynion IV, Mariko Tamaki, Vita Ayala, and Rachael Stott. According to DC Editor-in-Chief Chris Conroy, the project “honestly boiled down to members of the company who stood up and said, ‘We want to do this, and we see a fun way to do it, here is a plan ”. “

“It takes people like Andrea Shea, the remarkably talented editor-in-chief of DC Pride, to bring together people from all departments and disciplines to come up with a plan,” said Javins, editor-in-chief of DC. “I am thrilled and proud of the work our writers, artists and editors are doing to expand the DC Multiverse with these new culturally appropriate stories, as well as their efforts to honor the characters and stories that came before.”

“It doesn’t hurt that we have more LGBTQIA + people working here in DC than we’ve ever had before, which means more voices and more expertise,” Conroy adds. “I started in DC in 2005, and it’s really, really rewarding to see this community growing up here.”

Stories in the DC Pride problem were handled by different editors, in close communication with each other to avoid duplication.

“Editorially, we knew we would want stories with our first pioneer queer characters, Extraño and Pied Piper, and that we would also want to highlight our latest creations, like Dreamer,” Conroy said. “Sometimes the talents told us what they wanted to do, and sometimes we came to them with a couple that we were hoping for. Almost everyone we spoke to was an enthusiastic yes, and just about everyone got to play with the characters they love too – it’s good when things click, it was really fluid throughout. .

Dreamer – the Supergirl character played by Nicole Maines on the CW Super girl – actually made two appearances in the issue; In addition to her comic book debut (written by Maines herself), she’s also one of the many LGBTQIA + characters from the DC TV series to feature in profiles featuring commentary from the actors who play them at the. ‘screen. The decision to include such features, says Conroy, is “to demonstrate that when you do a great job in comics and prove to people that these really compelling and complicated queer stories have a tremendous amount of life in them,” then you are going to reap the benefits of this kind of storytelling in other mediums.

Marvel’s Peculiarities doesn’t feature such profiles (there is a dearth of queer characters in the MCU to date), but the publisher is instead offering reprints of major panels in queer corporate history. company edition, including the 1992 edition. Alpha Flight No. 106, in which the hero Northstar comes out, becoming the first character in the company.

Northstar’s announcement came a year after DC first revealed that a character had turned out to be gay – villain-turned-hero, Pied Piper, released in the 1991s. Flash # 53 – although it’s been years since the introduction of Extraño, a gay hero who couldn’t use the term to describe himself for decades, who debuted in the 1988 miniseries of DC Millennium. The publisher was also introducing trans and gender non-conforming characters around the same time. Rebis debuted in the years 1989 Fate Patrol n ° 19, and Legion of superheroes revealed that longtime supporting character Shvaughn Erin in the 1992s Legion of superheroes No. 32.

“One of the things I love most about DC’s Pride initiative is that it’s not just about making new material, to make up for a lack of representation – we have a long list. of LGBTQIA + stories that are ready and waiting for readers, and this initiative can uplift it, “says Conroy.” When we announced the one-shot and offered it for sale, we were keen to also highlight a selection of library titles such as Batwoman: Elegie and Suicide Squad: Bad Blood, or our Young Readers titles Harley Quinn: Broken Glass, Poison Ivy: Thorns, a d You brought me the ocean. It goes way beyond even the titles we’ve highlighted there; series like Sand seller have been pioneering in this regard since the 1980s. “

Indeed, the DC Pride the anthology is just one of the many outings linked to the DC Pride label; the mini-series Crush & Lobo launched last week, and will be joined in September by Aquaman: Becoming, a new series from Brandon Thomas and Diego Olortegui, with covers by David Talaski, and starring Jackson Hyde, who previously appeared in Aquaman comics as well as Young justice animated series. (THR may exclusively reveal the cover, above.)

“DC also Low woods, low and Leave the stage on the left: The Chronicles of Snagglepuss for readers who aren’t necessarily looking for DC superheroes but still looking for great stories with LGBTQIA + characters, ”Javins points out. “These books weren’t published in June, but Pride Month is a great time to present them to a new audience. We want readers to choose books like The other story of the DC Universe or Batman anytime of the year and read stories featuring Black, Asian, LGBTQIA + characters and more in the pages, because great inclusive stories aren’t limited to cultural moments.

At Marvel, there is no such attempt to coordinate or brand LGBTQIA + content, although sources close to the publisher point out the Black cat series – featuring the former Spider-Man villain who was recently revealed to be bisexual – and the next one Captain America’s United States mini-series as featuring future queer content, alongside the Star wars and the X-Men franchises, both of which feature LGBTQIA + characters – although, ironically, the X factor The series starring Marvel’s first openly gay hero Northstar is canceled with this month’s issue.

Response to the efforts of the two publishers has been mixed; DC Pride initiative was generally well received, with the June 8 publication of the Pride anthology seeing the title described as a “joyful and moving celebration of the LGBTQIA + community”, and offer readers the opportunity to see themselves on the page in a way that they, unfortunately, are rarely able to do. While the announcement of Marvel’s anthology was also applauded, preview pages were criticized for the language surrounding trans characters, Even like Loki’s apparent withdrawal from the Pride brand raised concerns among fans.

DC Pride is now available digitally and in comic book stores. Marvel Voices: Pride will be released on June 23.