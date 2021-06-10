Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Gets New Trailer, New Release Date





One of the big-budget victims of COVID-19 pandemic closures, Ryan Reynolds Free Guy has a certain release date and a stunning new trailer to prove it. The three main trailers accompanying each of the films announced release dates provide an interesting insight into the evolution of a marketing campaign. In the action comedy movie directed by Shawn Levy, Reynolds plays Guy, who realizes he’s a character in a video game. Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) plays Molotov Girl (in the game) and Milly (in real life); Molotov Girl is also a real-world human-controlled game character who informs Guy that the game’s creator, Antoine (Taika Waititi), is going to stop everything. Released Thursday, here’s the new trailer from 20th Century Studios, which announces a release date of August 13th. For the curious, here is the first trailer (released December 7, 2019) for the original release date of July 3, 2020. It looks like a very different movie than the one promised in the new trailer. This version emphasizes the action elements of Guys and, apparently, his free will (Free Guy, if you will). The new version also makes Molotov Girl the spark for everything, including Guys’ epiphany on the true nature of her reality. And that original announcement opens with an incisive reference to the artists’ new parent company formerly known as 20th Century Fox: Disney. When the pandemic scuttled the original July 2020 plan, 20th Century Studios optimistically set a new release date: December 11, 2020. Accompanying this announcement is the second campaign trailer, released on October 5, 2020. This The trailer focused on Guy. and the chemistry of Molotov Girls, before the current trailer moves it more towards the pursuit of a goal for the guys. Warning: Jeopardy fans might get their eyes foggy during a brief appearance by the late Alex Trebek in this second trailer. Of course, Free Guy is just one of the many budding blockbusters hit by the pandemic. Among those moved from 2020 to this year: Marvels Black Widow (moved from May 1, 2020 to July 9, 2021) and Eternals (from November 6, 2020 to November 5, 2021); Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 3, 2020 to July 2, 2021), Jungle Cruise (July 2020 to July 30, 2021) and Daniel Craig Bond’s supposedly final entry, No Time to Die (he went from April 2020 to September 2020 and now to October 8, 2021).







