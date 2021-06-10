Cerence and SiriusXM reach agreement to improve

NEW YORK and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), North America’s leading audio entertainment company, today announced that they are teaming up to partner the Conversational AI technology from Cerences to SiriusXM. as part of a packaged offer for car manufacturers.

Together, the two companies will enhance and enrich the driver’s experience by providing natural, conversational access to SiriusXM, the popular in-car audio entertainment service that offers hundreds of select and ad-free music channels, as well as sports, news, entertainment and comedy. and more. This collaboration between Cerence and SiriusXM will bring better voice technology to more riders from more OEMs and provide an easy-to-use and more consistent way for those riders to tune into their favorite SiriusXM programming with simple, straightforward commands such as que, Play 80s on 8. This feature will be available on select SiriusXM satellite radios and in the growing number of vehicles equipped with the next generation SiriusXM 360L radios and Cerence technology. Drivers using SiriusXM with 360L can use their voice to access all of SiriusXM’s live channels as well as a library of recorded content, including a wide selection of podcasts, exclusive interviews and unique shows.

We were always looking for ways to make the SiriusXM experience more enjoyable and easier to use for our subscribers coast to coast, said Sean Gibbons, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Products and Engineering, SiriusXM. By partnering with Cerence, a leader in intuitive and natural in-vehicle experiences, it was easier than ever for drivers to access and enjoy the best selection of audio entertainment available in the car.

Additionally, Cerence-powered automotive assistants use AI to continually educate themselves on users, meaning that drivers who constantly log into SiriusXMs 80s on 8s, for example, can be directed to new content based on it. of their preferences. For drivers using SiriusXM for the first time, Cerence will provide a voice and conversational integration experience that educates them on key features, functionality and information about SiriusXM and their trial or subscription, thereby enhancing their enjoyment, adoption and future use.

SiriusXM has a broad reach as a leading provider of in-car content, delivering new and exciting programming to its subscribers, said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence. As we extend the capabilities of the Mobility Assistant with more streamlined access to SiriusXM content, we provide drivers with a rich and dynamic experience that makes their travel safer, more productive and more enjoyable.

This integrated offering will be available in North America to automakers for models starting production next year, and it will be available to OEMs with existing Cerence-powered auto assistants with upgrade capabilities. direct. Cerence is currently working with the world’s leading automakers, with Cerence technology solutions installed in hundreds of millions of cars around the world.

For more information on SiriusXM, visit www.siriusxm.com . To learn more about Cérence, visit www.cerence.com

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique and moving experiences for the world of mobility. As an innovation partner of the world’s leading automotive and mobility equipment manufacturers, it helps advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive and powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerences’ track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars delivered with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, electric vehicles or buildings, Cerence is charting the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is North America’s leading audio entertainment company and the premier programmer and platform for audio products supported by digital and subscription advertising. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the United States. SiriusXM’s properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach over 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the United States, across all categories of digital audio music, sports, chat, and more. podcasts. SiriusXM’s acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading advertising technology company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also provides satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment business, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to vehicle manufacturers. To learn more about SiriusXM, visit: www.siriusxm.com .

