Connect with us

Entertainment

Cerence and SiriusXM reach agreement to improve

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


NEW YORK and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), North America’s leading audio entertainment company, today announced that they are teaming up to partner the Conversational AI technology from Cerences to SiriusXM. as part of a packaged offer for car manufacturers.

Together, the two companies will enhance and enrich the driver’s experience by providing natural, conversational access to SiriusXM, the popular in-car audio entertainment service that offers hundreds of select and ad-free music channels, as well as sports, news, entertainment and comedy. and more. This collaboration between Cerence and SiriusXM will bring better voice technology to more riders from more OEMs and provide an easy-to-use and more consistent way for those riders to tune into their favorite SiriusXM programming with simple, straightforward commands such as que, Play 80s on 8. This feature will be available on select SiriusXM satellite radios and in the growing number of vehicles equipped with the next generation SiriusXM 360L radios and Cerence technology. Drivers using SiriusXM with 360L can use their voice to access all of SiriusXM’s live channels as well as a library of recorded content, including a wide selection of podcasts, exclusive interviews and unique shows.

We were always looking for ways to make the SiriusXM experience more enjoyable and easier to use for our subscribers coast to coast, said Sean Gibbons, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Products and Engineering, SiriusXM. By partnering with Cerence, a leader in intuitive and natural in-vehicle experiences, it was easier than ever for drivers to access and enjoy the best selection of audio entertainment available in the car.

Additionally, Cerence-powered automotive assistants use AI to continually educate themselves on users, meaning that drivers who constantly log into SiriusXMs 80s on 8s, for example, can be directed to new content based on it. of their preferences. For drivers using SiriusXM for the first time, Cerence will provide a voice and conversational integration experience that educates them on key features, functionality and information about SiriusXM and their trial or subscription, thereby enhancing their enjoyment, adoption and future use.

SiriusXM has a broad reach as a leading provider of in-car content, delivering new and exciting programming to its subscribers, said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence. As we extend the capabilities of the Mobility Assistant with more streamlined access to SiriusXM content, we provide drivers with a rich and dynamic experience that makes their travel safer, more productive and more enjoyable.

This integrated offering will be available in North America to automakers for models starting production next year, and it will be available to OEMs with existing Cerence-powered auto assistants with upgrade capabilities. direct. Cerence is currently working with the world’s leading automakers, with Cerence technology solutions installed in hundreds of millions of cars around the world.

For more information on SiriusXM, visit www.siriusxm.com. To learn more about Cérence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique and moving experiences for the world of mobility. As an innovation partner of the world’s leading automotive and mobility equipment manufacturers, it helps advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive and powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerences’ track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars delivered with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, electric vehicles or buildings, Cerence is charting the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is North America’s leading audio entertainment company and the premier programmer and platform for audio products supported by digital and subscription advertising. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the United States. SiriusXM’s properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach over 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the United States, across all categories of digital audio music, sports, chat, and more. podcasts. SiriusXM’s acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading advertising technology company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also provides satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment business, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to vehicle manufacturers. To learn more about SiriusXM, visit: www.siriusxm.com.

Contact information
Kate hickman
Cerence Inc.
Phone. : 339-215-4583
E-mail: [email protected]

Andrew FitzPatrick
SiriusXM
Email: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: