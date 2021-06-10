‘SNL’ legend Kenan Thompson long overdue for acting Emmy





When “Saturday Night Live” mainstays Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong opened this year’s season finale with a moving tribute to this most unusual year, tongues were stirred. Are we about to see another massive generational shift in “SNL” stars as the veterans roll out and a new cast arrives? “SNL” has undergone many cast changes over its nearly five decades on the air. Nonetheless, its evolution still raises questions about the fate of the series, especially if executive producer Lorne Michaels retires. But more recently, as “SNL” has also become an awards juggernaut, it’s also worth wondering what a major cast change might mean for the tally of the series of late-night Emmys skits – especially in the actress and supporting actress categories. Until 2008, “SNL” performers competed in the variety or musical performance categories, with Chevy Chase winning the supporting male actor statue on this side of the ballot in 1976, Gilda Radner winning the supporting actress in 1978 and Dana Carvey winning in 1993, when both sexes competed in a combined category. After this award was withdrawn in 2008, “SNL” players moved on to the fields of supporting comedy actors and actresses – with McKinnon (who has been nominated annually since 2014) winning the supporting comedy actress in 2016 and 2017. (Alec Baldwin, though not a regular member of “SNL,” appeared often enough as Donald Trump to earn a supporting comedy actor in 2017). This year McKinnon is a candidate for a name, while Bryant and Strong could very well be as well. (Bryant is also a nominee in the Lead Comedy Actress category for her Hulu series “Shrill.”) That brings us to the category of supporting comedy actor and “SNL” legend Thompson. Nominated in 2018 and 2020, Thompson nevertheless never won an Emmy for his performance. (He won an Emmy for Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the song “SNL” “Come Back, Barack.”) When he first joined “SNL” in 2003, much was made of the fact that Thompson was the first actor to be born after the series premiered in 1975. Now, after 18 seasons, Thompson holds the record. longevity “SNL”. And although he’s now the star of his own sitcom, NBC’s “Kenan”, which was recently renewed for a second season, it’s clear he’s not ready to leave the comforts of “SNL”. “I have a number that I would like to reach,” he told me in a February Variety cover story. “I think 20 is a good round, even number that I’m close to. I feel like it’s close at hand, but also it would be respected if I couldn’t. Eighteen is good, 19 is good. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is that I will have time for my family? There are only 24 hours in a day. “Kenan” could get Thompson his first nod as a lead comedy actor. The Michaels executive also produces this comedy and has long called Thompson his lucky charm. That’s why when Thompson and “SNL” co-star Chris Redd (who also plays his brother in “Kenan”) were still filming “Kenan” on Universal Field in Los Angeles in the winter, Michaels made sure that the two were on a plane and back at Studio 8H in time for this week’s “SNL” episode. Hopefully we don’t see this “SNL” exodus, but just in case, it’s time for Emmy voters to heed it: as Michaels told me earlier this year, point blank: ” Kenan may be a genius. “







