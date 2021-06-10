



It would have been foolish to bet against Mike Nichols’ six-hour adaptation Angels in America at the 2004 Emmy Awards. The $ 60 million production had it all: Nichols at the helm; Meryl Streep, Al Pacino and Emma Thompson in the cast; and Tony Kushner’s 1991 play, set in AIDS-ravaged 1980s New York City, as the source material. Enough on, angels broke a miniseries record held by Roots that night, winning 11 of his 21 nominations. (This record was held until 2008, when HBO John adams won 13 of its 23 nominations.) It has been a long road up to this point. Auditions were held in late 2001 for what would be a 12-month shoot. Jeffrey Wright was the only actor from the original Broadway cast to reprise his role, playing Belize, a former drag queen and nurse who cares for his friend Prior (Justin Kirk) as he dies of AIDS. Patrick Wilson, then an aspiring theater actor who had never worked in film or television, was chosen to play Joe, a cloistered Mormon married to a Valium addict (Mary-Louise Parker). The schedule and materials for the marathon – some monologues were page-long – pushed everyone to the limit. Production was halted after Thompson suffered sinusitis while “playing an angel having an orgasm while hanging 80 feet high on a wire,” the actress recalled in the 2021 biography. Mike Nichols: A Life. “The wind turbines blew all the dust out of the studio. It was one of the highlights of my life, but it pushed us all as far as we could go. “ The Emmy night triumph was kind of homecoming for angels, which was first held as a workshop in 1990 at the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Its two parts, Approaches to the millennium and Perestroika, premiered on Broadway in 1993 in a production directed by George C. Wolfe. HBO released its version in both two three-hour segments and one-hour segments that roughly matched the acts in the play. “We’re all bonded forever now,” Nichols said when accepting the Outstanding Miniseries Emmy. “As you know, the fight against AIDS is not yet over. We must do what we can for Africa. Hollywood journalist This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







