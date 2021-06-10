Celebrity Equinox ‘Cruise with Friends’ 2022: Go on a Friends Themed Cruise





It might be time to start practicing “the routine”. Photo by Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images If you’re anything like me, the last month is strewn with stars Friends the reunion just wasn’t enough to satiate the superfan in you. Don’t get me wrong, it was wonderful, but it really only scratched the surface of our addiction to Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe. Fortunately there is a Friends– a themed cruise experience that should set sail in 2022, called “Cruise with Friends”. Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox will depart Fort Lauderdale on May 15, 2022 for a six-night, seven-day trip through Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico. Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, do yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross ”, the site of the cruise teases. Courtesy of WarnerBros Unfortunately, none of the cast members will be on board, but the experience Is include a character costume contest. So take advantage of this drink package and you’ll feel like you’re in real life. There will also be a Friends– a themed quiz evening and personalized activities such as cooking demonstrations. Regular shore excursions are also available, from a rum and cigar tour in Key West to swimming with the dolphins in Grand Cayman. “The onboard experience begins with unparalleled indulgence, on a ship that has received Best-in-Class Service from the Cruise Critic Cruisers Choice Awards,” the site boasts of the Celebrity Equinox ship, which boasts 10 restaurants, a spa and several swimming pools. The cruise, which will host 500 Friends Fans for an immersive journey, is now bookable with rates ranging from $ 1,648 to $ 3,048. This includes free Wi-Fi, a premium drink package, and a shore excursion credit of $ 150 per person. Want more thrills? follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Snapchat. Megan Schaltegger is a writer for Thrillist.







