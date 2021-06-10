Connect with us

Zee5 launches in the United States to deliver a big dose of Bollywood to the United States

12 seconds ago

Indian streaming platform Zee5 is expected to hit the US market later this month on June 22. It is launching a subscription-only service and aims to attract a large part of the 5.4 million South Asians living in the country.

The company is pricing the service at $ 49.99 per year as an introductory offer and aims to increase it to $ 84 at an undetermined time. The introductory price is close to what some other services like Apple TV + charge ($ 4.99 per month). But if you and your family are fans of South Asian content in different languages, it’s probably worth it.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises launched Zee5 in India in 2018 with content in 12 languages. In the past two years, it has grown to 197 countries and has over 72 million users. Notably, in other parts of the world, Zee5 adheres to a freemium model.

[Read: Why entrepreneurship in emerging markets matters]

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, told TNW on a call that the streaming platform offers more than 130,000 hours of content. She added that outside of India, the company also sources content from Bangladesh and Pakistan. In addition, it offers more than 40 live channels from the Zee network and other partners.

Zee5 Live TV Interface