Emmy predictions: 4 recent losers could win a limited actor

The Best Limited / TV Movie Actor Emmy race is one of the few this year to feel really up in the air, which is good news for a handful of contenders looking to avenge recent losses in the category. The first seven of our odds are Ethan hawke (“The good Lord bird”), Hugh grant (” The defeat “), Paul bettany (“WandaVision”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), Jeff Daniels (“Comey’s rule”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) and Bryan cranston (“Your Honor”) – four of which have taken an L here in successive years.

Cranston was the first, losing in 2016 for the film adaptation of the play “All the Way”, for which he won a Tony, at Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”). In 2017, McGregor, competing with a double performance in the third season of “Fargo,” fell to Ahmed Rice (“The night of”). The “American Crime Story” franchise scored another victory in 2018 when Darren criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”) wowed Daniels’ performance in “The Looming Tower”. Don’t feel too bad for him – he won by supporting “Godless” instead. And in 2019, Grant won his first career nomination for “A Very English Scandal” but lost to the “When They See Us” star. Jharrel jerome, who became the second youngest champion in the category at age 21.

None of their losses came as a surprise, as all of those years had clear favorites. We can’t really say the same this year. While Hawke leads the way with a 7/2 odds, he’s far from feeling like a lock in, say, Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) does. Part of the reason is that “The Good Lord Bird,” which Hawke co-created, produced and co-wrote, was overall underperforming in the winter. Hawke also lost the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award to the reigning Emmy champion. Marc Ruffalo (“I know this to be true”). He wasn’t even nominated for Critics Choice, which went to John boyega (“Small Ax”), which helps support the Emmys.

SEE Susanne Bier, director of “The Undoing”, explains why it was so “delicious” to explore the dark side of New York’s high society [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Meanwhile, Bettany, like Hawke, is seeking her first career offer for a top-tier Marvel show, which is a question mark at the Emmys but could easily have a major breakthrough like “The Mandalorian” did. last year, and Miranda, a four-time nominee and sole champion, is fighting for a performance that has lost to that of her co-star (Leslie Odom Jr. is in eighth place) at the Tonys. Additionally, it’s unclear whether voters will be reluctant to vote for performances in a filmed version of a musical.

That’s not to say that any of the aforementioned quartets are much louder, but more that they’re all a bit the same. Six-time Emmy champion Cranston has won the SAG Award for “All the Way”, but has so far only landed one Globe name for “Your Honor”. Ditto for Daniels for “Comey”. Like his run for “A Very English Scandal,” Grant has been nominated everywhere for “The Undoing,” but he’s yet to step onto the virtual podium. And with HBO’s other murder mystery, “Mare of Easttown,” a massive hit, “The Undoing” feels like an afterthought. McGregor is this quartet’s only spring contender, as “Halston” premiered last month, but buzz has been low for the entire show. However, don’t underestimate a splashy but mixed one Ryan murphy Emmys project – “Hollywood” won four acting nominations last year, including as a lead actor for Jeremy Pape.

Basically anyone can do this training and anyone can win, so there is a chance for these four recent losers.

TO PREDICT2021 Emmy nominations until July 13



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you then surpass our estimated rankings? Remember to always keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest race odds, which terrify chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?