Disney Gets Favorite Turf in “Predator” Rights Fight – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney’s 20th Century Unit to win first round of ongoing battle for franchise rights to 1987 action film Predator. On April 15, two dueling suits were filed. First, in San Francisco, Jim and John Thomas – the brothers who wrote the original screenplay – filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation of the successful recovery of rights under the termination provision of copyright law. Within hours, in Los Angeles, Disney filed its own complaint seeking to retain its rights. The case will eventually light up the right way to count time, but first comes the determination of where the battle will take place – San Francisco or Los Angeles. At a hearing Thursday, Marc Toberoff, the lawyer for the Thomas brothers, explained that he had filed a complaint in San Francisco because entertainment business costs “a dime” in Los Angeles and he did not want to may the case be lost among the many lawsuits where plaintiffs support a stolen idea. “We wanted to hear new voices,” Toberoff said, in an attempt to flatter U.S. District Court Judge Laurel Beeler. The judge was sympathetic, expressing how much she would like to judge the case on the merits. But without making it official, she said she strongly agreed with the other party that this matter belongs to LA, the home of all parties. Expect an official order soon. In other entertainment law news: – Judge Beeler also seems ready to dismiss another case of interest to the entertainment world. O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson is currently suing Robinhood for using rapper / actor tagline – “Check yourself before you destroy yourself ” – in a newsletter. Although Jackson’s lawyers argue that Robinhood is not a news organization, the judge appears to believe that even financial institutions can perform a press function. “It doesn’t sound like an approval of a product; it looks like an illustration, ”the judge said at a hearing, adding that she was inclined to dismiss the case for lack of quality, as Jackson may not be able to plausibly demonstrate the required injury. . – Streamers face lawsuits across the country for refusing to pay local utility charges. On Wednesday, for the first time, a class action lawsuit was launched in Illinois that included not only Netflix, Hulu and Disney, but also Amazon, CBS, Peacock, YouTube and Apple. here is the complaint. – According to court documents filed this week in DC Superior Court, the former senior attorney for the Motion Picture Association has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Two years ago, Steven Fabrizio was arrested for the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman he contacted through a dating site. The first commercial group in the film industry then fired him. Now, in his criminal case, a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month has been converted to a plea hearing on the word of the parties that they have reached a decision in the case. No word yet on the exact terms.







