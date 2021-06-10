Best Bollywood Haircuts from Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt





Coco Chanel Said: A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life. If that’s the inspiration you’re looking for when going to a salon, then we’ve got the right recommendations for you. It’s time to experiment with haircuts as we live in summer 2021. We look to Bollywood for style inspiration, so we’ve rounded out the best hairstyles we’ve seen on stars like Priyanka Chopra , Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. 1. Priyanka Chopra Image credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram Image credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram Image credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram Priyanka Chopra is known for keeping her hair trendy and loved her latest hairstyle. This is the cut that we will see everywhere in 2021: shoulder-length hair, layered with curtain bangs. This haircut is also low maintenance, making it ideal during a pandemic. Her experience with a bubble braid at BAFTAs has also been stellar. 2. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone made the Sabyasachi-inspired low bun the most popular bridal hairstyle in India. And just when we thought she was stuck in that rut, she went ahead and cut those long locks. Now is the perfect time to rejuvenate your hair and look with a cut like Deepikas. Effortless shoulder-length bobs will remain in fashion in 2021. 3. Alia bhatt Image Credit: Alia Bhatt via Instagram Image Credit: Alia Bhatt via Instagram Image Credit: Alia Bhatt via Instagram We love Alia Bhatts energy, her smile and her gorgeous hair. Alia sticks to a medium length layered look and wears the cut in different ways. You can tie it up in a high ponytail for a girly look or wear it in a sleek, pulled back bun with traditional outfits. The easiest way to wear this hairstyle is to blow dry it with soft beach curls, for a natural and glamorous look. 4. Kiara Advani Image Credit: Kiara Advani via Instagram Image Credit: Kiara Advani via Instagram Image Credit: Kiara Advani via Instagram This magnificent beauty has given us many successes like Bon Newwz, Kabir Singh, Guilty and more. If you want highlighted, long and voluminous hair, then Kiara should be your hair muse.

Since getting regular cuts isn’t an option right now, let your hair grow out and keep it layered around the crown for volume, just like Kiara. 5. Kangana Ranaut Image credit: Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Image credit: Kangana Ranaut via Instagram Image credit: Kangana Ranaut via Instagram If you have curly hair like Kangana Ranauts, then the chic lob (a long bob) is for you. It will work with your natural volume and is easier to maintain than long curly hair. Tie it up on a hot day and let a few flyaways frame your face. If you want to take it a step further, try wearing flowers in your hair for a soft, subtle glamor. Social and Senior Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram, Alia Bhatt via Instagram







