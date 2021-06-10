Over 6,000 photographs of old Hollywood acquired by the Hood Museum









More than 6,000 Hollywood photographs have entered the collection of Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. The images cover Hollywood history from 1916 to the 1970s and include stills from film production, portraits and advertising shots. They were previously owned by John Kobal, a film historian who has written over 30 books on film and cinematic photography; built an unrivaled collection of Hollywood portrait photographs; and organized some of the first major exhibitions of the time. Some of the images in the acquisition are from unknown photographers, while others are from such figures as Ernst Haas and Arthur F. Kales. Highlights include an atmospheric photograph attributed to Milton Brown of Lillian Gish shoveling sand in Wind (1928), which was among the last silent films released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and John Engsteads portrait of Marlon Brando for A tram named Désir, taken in 1950. The collection also includes a 1940 Ernest A. Bachrachs photo of French actress Michle Morgan wearing a chic outfit and holding two canine sculptures on a leash. < class=""> Attributed to Milton Brown, Lillian Gish of Wind (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1927), platinum print. (Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth: The John Kobal Foundation Collection: Purchased through the Mrs. Harvey P. Hood Fund W18. Photo of the object by Jeffrey Nintzel.) Kobal was born in 1940 in Linz, Austria, and emigrated to Ottowa at the age of 10. Living in England as an adult, he had a brief stint as an actor and began collecting movie memorabilia, photographs and ephemera. He established himself as a film journalist, becoming the BBC’s United States correspondent in New York in 1964. At that time, Hollywood was on the verge of a major transition. The influence of European art cinema, avant-garde cinema and television made the old studio system look staid, and new releases that might have been successful a decade earlier generated little revenue with a market of emerging young people. In the midst of the advent of the New Hollywood, a period characterized by more films directed by directors, Kobal brought together the remnants of old Hollywood. He salvaged discarded publicity material, including the many 11 by 14 portraits and behind-the-scenes photographs that studios sent to movie-goer magazines to promote their films. Kobal’s later writings, which included an important history of the American musical I have to sing, I have to dance (1971), drew attention to forgotten photographers such as Laszlo Willinger, Clarence Sinclair Bull and Ruth Harriet Louise, the first female photographer in Hollywood in the 1920s and early 1930s. In the 1970s and 1980s, Kobal even gathered some Hollywood photographers together with their original negatives, asking them to make new prints to include in the exhibitions he organized. Kobal died at the age of 51 in 1991 from complications from AIDS. Before his death, he created an eponymous charitable foundation to house his archives and promote the art of portrait photography. With the sale of thousands of photographs to the Hood Museum, a transaction underway since 2019, the foundation will be able to support a new artists grant, which will be awarded every two years to a photographer based in the United Kingdom. < class=""> Attributed to James Manatt, Buster Keaton for Go west (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1925), gelatin silver print. (Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth: The John Kobal Foundation Collection: Purchased through the Mrs. Harvey P. Hood Fund W18. Photo of the object by Jeffrey Nintzel.) Mary Desjardins, a professor of media and film studies at Dartmouth, plans to use the archives in her teaching. In a statement, she explained: The collection is exciting as an educational tool because it allows the historian-teacher to trace the history of 20th-century American culture through the fantasies and ideals created from the Hollywood movies and their stars. A selection of photographs from the acquisition will be on display at the Hood Museum in the winter and spring of 2022. This is not the first time that the museum has exhibited works from the Kobals Hollywood Photographic Archives; the Hood first hosted a show on the subject in 2010. Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos