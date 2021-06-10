Jurassic World: Dominion: See New Image, Poster Before IMAX Preview





Jurassic World: Dominion released its first movie poster earlier this week, along with a first still from the film ahead of its summer 2022 release. New Jurassic World poster and photo Poster, which you can see below, shows a mosquito on the back of a dinosaur. The phrase it all began here is at the top of the bill. Jurassic Park fans will recognize the mosquito and the phrase as a reference to the mosquito captured in amber, which was later used to clone dinosaurs in the original franchise film. Jurassic World also shared a first glance photo, which shows a smaller dinosaur on the back of a larger dinosaur. Jurassic World: Dominion Special Preview The photos and posters were released as Universal announced that there will be an extended special preview of Jurassic World: Dominion featured during all IMAX screenings of F9, the next film in the Fast and Furious franchise. As part of our celebration of welcoming moviegoers to theaters this summer, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to say thank you to the hundreds of millions of Jurassics. and quick fans around the world, Jim Orr, president of national theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, said in a statement to Deseret News. This first look at Jurassic World: Dominion that Colin and his team have put together is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Best of all, there simply isn’t a more perfect place to experience both Dominion Preview and F9 than on a large IMAX screen. It truly is the ultimate experience for moviegoers. What will the Jurassic World: Dominion preview show? Universal said in a statement to News from Déseret that the scene will show what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA was carried by a mythical mosquito. The stage will have seven new species of dinosaurs and holds a true Jurassic brand surprises with dinosaurs later wandering on an Earth that is decidedly less on their own.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat, says director Colin Trevorrow. It might have taken a few decades, but with a little help … it finally happened. This preview is just a preview of the movie we made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton have created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.







