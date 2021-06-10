GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Pride in the Park, Art Walks, Baseball and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 11/6/21

Even though summer does not officially begin until the summer solstice on June 20, it looks like summer in the Vail Valley. Amazing weather, outdoor events, and getting to meet people in person create an electric atmosphere of fun and enjoyment. Let’s go directly to the activities for this weekend.

GoPro Mountain Games

Some things will be different due to COVID-19 at the GoPro Mountain Games, but the mood will still be in full swing.

Daily File Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement and ultimately the cancellation of the GoPro Mountain Games last summer. This year, the event that really kicks off the summer is back with a few changes, but many of the events and activities you know and love about the Mountain Games remain the same. Here’s what will be different this year:

Fewer tents and sponsor activations in LL Bean Gear Town

No climbing event this year

No slackline competitions

No Outdoor Reels film series

No in-person photo contest

But while there are a few nays, there are a lot of yeses during the GoPro Mountain Games and multiple reasons why you won’t want to miss the multi-day event this year. Athletes, art, mountains and music are back.

The GoPro Mountain Games bring together some of the best athletes from each discipline represented. And, even if you’re a weekend warrior or new to a sport, you ride or run rapids on the same course as the pros. You will also find athletes who can be very good at another sport, but they are in town for fun and to celebrate events. Take Brooke Laich for example. The Canadian NHL star returns to compete in competitions that will see his dog, Kona, compete. To learn more about the athletes, visit mountaingames.com/athletes-to-watch .

Speaking of dogs, Lionshead will be the perfect place to check out Dock Dogs. From Big Air to Speed ​​Retrieve, from K9 Superwall to Dueling Dogs, it will be a great time for the whole family.

The Amp will host the GoProMountains of Music concerts at night. Yonder Mountain String Band took to the stage on Thursday and both Bob Weir and Wolf Bros concerts on Friday and Saturday were sold out. But look for live music scattered throughout the day. Consult the schedule of acts on mountaingames.com/music .

Take a look at the full range of events, vendors, map, music and more at mountain games.com .

One gondola open

Vail Mountain will open Gondola One from Friday to Sunday during the GoPro Mountain Games. Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola are open daily for the summer season on June 19.

Jack Affleck

Vail Resorts has announced that Gondola One will be open Friday through Sunday. The One Gondola in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola will be open for the summer season on June 19.

Stop at the Mountain Plaza ticket office, which will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the gondola hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your 2021/22 Epic Pass now and enjoy Epic Mountain Rewards with discounts on food, accommodation, golf, and bike rentals.

Kids Ride Free – One child under 12 rides for free with the purchase of an adult ticket

Lunch and Ride combine your lunch and lift ticket

Grab & Go – food and drink will be available on the Sarges Bridge.

No Bike Hauls Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Gondola will offer bicycle transportations once open for the summer season on June 19.

Go to epicpass.com for more details or stop by the Mountain Plaza ticket office in Vail Village.

Artistic events

Art around Avon

Come see the nine new sculptures that were placed around Avon this Friday at the Art Around Avon event. Enjoy a self-guided tour between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and meet the artists behind the sculptures. The artists are mainly from Colorado and were selected by a jury of art professionals. The art will be on sale this year and a new art collection in Avon will be created each year. For more information, visit discovery.org .

Second Friday ARTwalk at Eagle

Every second Friday of the month, head to historic downtown Eagle for the ARTwalk presented by EagleARTS and downtown businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. interactive activities, sales and specials that guarantee a fun night out on Broadway Street.

Broadway will be closed between Grand Avenue and 4th Street where local artists and businesses will have booths so you can roam freely on a hot summer night while seeing friends and neighbors while supporting local businesses.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an exhibition in its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second Street on original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography. Mountain Lifestyle Properties will host an art fair featuring photographer Sean Boggs. The EagleARTS @ ARTSPaCE workshop + gallery will present ceramic works by Elise Landreaux as well as 13 other local fine arts and ceramics artists and jewelers.

Food trucks will also be back this month and will look for the climbing wall of Eagle Climbing and Fitness and the aerial acrobatics performances of PLAY For more information visit eaglearts.org or search for the Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks event on Facebook or contact EagleARTs at (970) 445-2766.

The second Friday ARTwalk takes place in downtown Eagle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily Special

Pride in the park

For the second year in a row, the Eagle County Pride Committee is hosting Park Pride this Saturday at Nottingham Park. This event is open to the entire community, that you identify as LGBTQIA, and gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate equality in the high country.

We want this year Pride in the Park not only to celebrate the LGBTQ + community, but also to bring all members of our community, queer or not, to celebrate what we have all overcome this year, said Madison Partridge, Head of Marketing and events for Mountain Youth. .

The event will feature local speakers Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, local LGBTQ + youth, Speak Up Reach Out, Red Ribbon Project and Britney Rose, founder of Pride in the Park. There will also be a Drag Queen show with five queens, one local and the others from Denver and Grand Junction. The parade will be a celebratory walk around Nottingham Park followed by a dance party.

Event calendar

12:00 – Yoga in the park with Jose Pablo and music provided by Kirby

1 p.m. – Pride and Prada parade hosted by Mountain Youth

2:00 p.m. – Local speakers

4 p.m. – DRAG SHOW

5:00 p.m. – Pride Parade

6:00 p.m. – Dance party by Powderhaus

Our hope for this event is to create more visibility and acceptance in our community. We want our youth and adults to feel comfortable being who they are and to know they are supported, Partridge said.

For more information, visit the Pride in the park’s events page on Facebook .

Celebrate Adam Palmer

Friends and family will gather at Eagle for a Day of Adam Palmer Celebration.

Daily Special

On February 1, the valley lost three residents in an avalanche while ski touring. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Adam Palmer’s life will be celebrated on Saturday.

The event has been called a Do the Day Adams Way with friends and relatives participating in activities dear to the heart of Palmers. After a 10 a.m. memorial service at Eagle Town Park, family and friends will be invited to surf and turf, a phrase Palmer used when he surfed the waves in Eagle River Park and then rode his bike. on the trails surrounding Eagle.

Palmer was a long-time employee of the Eagle County government, a member of the Eagle City Council, past chairman of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and a member of the board of directors of Holy Cross Energy.

To honor Palmer, his family ask you to wear casual and fun beach styles. The day will end with tunes from Hardscrabble, a band Palmer performed in, at Bonfire Brewing on Saturday night.

Pet adoption

Are you looking for a pet ? Check out the Tail Rally in the Vail Valley at the Riverwalk Inn in Edwards this weekend.

The Inn at Riverwalk, which encourages guests to bring their four-legged friends during their stay, has partnered with the Rifle Animal Shelter to help dogs find their forever homes.

The first three adopted dogs will return home with a bag of treats from Smart Cookie Barkery and toys from Kong. There will also be discounts and freebies from local pet-friendly vendors.

Friday:

Dog adoption with rifle animal shelter 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Yappy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Training Tips with Alexandria Knapp from Mountain Spirit K9

Saturday:

Dog adoption with rifle animal shelter 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

MUTTmosa Bar 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – refreshments for humans and dogs

For more information, visit the Facebook Inn at Riverwalks event page .

Baseball and Softball Opening Day Festival

The Mountain Recreations Open Day Softball and Baseball Festival takes place on Saturday.

Daily Special

Let’s play ball!

Mountain Recreation is ready to put the kids back on the ball fields and want you to join them. This Saturday will kick off the Mountain Rec Youth 2021 baseball and softball teams on opening day with team presentations, games, family activities and music.

We really want the whole community to join us, not just the families of the children who are playing. We’ve got a ton of new activities for all ages and free food. We will also be cutting the ribbon to officially open the new restrooms and the new Eagle Sports Complex concession building, said Scott Robinson of Mountain Recreation.

Come enjoy the Americas summer pastime and support the young people this weekend.

Event calendar

8:15 a.m. 9:00 a.m. – Arrival of players and coaches

9.15am – 9.45am – Presentation of teams and players

10 a.m. Start of the games

10 a.m. – Family games, inflatables, speed pitch, concessions and more

For more information, see the Facebook Events Page .