Still in full swing: The pandemic kept Patrick Page from ‘Hadestown’, but the Spokane-born actor has remained busy, with ‘In the Heights’ his last role

For actor Patrick Page, the 2020 pandemic and containment have been productive. As his Tony-nominated run as Hades in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown was abruptly cut short, he found plenty of ways to occupy himself. I still have to work on something, Page said by phone from New York this spring.

He started The Patrick Page Podcast with his longtime collaborator Michael Littig, where he talks about acting. He uploaded his work with the Patrick Page Acting Studio and developed a Shakespeare-centric program. He directed his wife, Paige Davis, and former Trading Spaces co-star Doug Wilson in an AR Gurneys Love Letters production. And he started filming The Gilded Age, a new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes for HBO.

He also filmed a one-man show, All the Devils Are Here, an exploration of Shakespeare’s villains, for the Shakespeare Theater Co. in Washington, DC.The film is available to stream until July 28.

This weekend, however, audiences will get a glimpse of Page, albeit short, as the Spokane-born actor has a cameo role in In the Heights. The film, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical and directed by John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), was delayed for a year by the pandemic and is in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.

His small role, as a character named Pike Phillips, was born out of mutual fandom. Lin, I knew him and was a fan of him, and it’s so amazing to me that he was a fan of mine, he had that little role, and so I do, Page said. It was great fun to be on set for a few days.

I think he’s our Shakespeare. He and (Stephen) Sondheim are spirits that I don’t understand, like you can live in that kind of consciousness your whole life and explore it, like I do with Shakespeare. Every time I spend a little time with him I am grateful.

Those who want to spend more time with Page and join in his exploration of William Shakespeare can turn on their computers and purchase tickets to stream All the Devils Are Here. In the 80-minute solo show, Page explores Shakespeare’s notions of evil through his most famous villains, including Iago, Richard III, Macbeth, Shylock, Malvolio and Claudius.

He discusses the characters as they appear chronologically in Shakespeare’s work, so viewers can see how the notion of evil and malice has evolved over the careers of playwrights.

If that sounds like a more classroom-based experience than a living room experience, think again. The show moves fast, and inside Page displays some of his formidable acting skills as he briefly inhabits these infamous characters. All the Devils is both educational and entertaining.

Pages’s relationship with Shakespeare dates back to his youth. Her father, Robert Page, taught drama at Holy Names College and Eastern Washington State College, but spent his summer vacation working with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.

Young Patrick was following and learning Shakespeare’s words at an age when most children are learning their ABCs. As a professional actor, he played Aumerle in Richard II for the Public Theater in New York, Iago and Macbeth for the Shakespeare Theater in DC, Mark Antony in Julius Caesar for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Malvolio in Twelfth Night for the Old Globe Theater in San Diego.

If I have one mission in all of this, it is to help people understand. Shakespeare is so fundamental to our culture, and yet people can be intimidated, scared or put off, either by a course they have taken or by a play they have seen and have not understood, by a production that put them off in one way or another. So I’m trying to help people in the plays and explain here why this playwright is so great, and this is how he connects to you, and here is how he can connect to your life.

The idea for the show had been in his head for some time and came to life when the Utah Shakespeare Festival asked him to judge and teach in their annual high school competition. Rather than just giving a talk on some aspect of Shakespeare, Page pitched his idea for a one-man show. They agreed.

So I went to do it on their outdoor stage at 10 a.m. in October, and it was wonderful because there was no physical support. No lighting, no sound. Just a bunch of 700 or 800 high school kids, he says. It is very useful to make any kind of game for high school students as they are notoriously poor in disguise their boredom.

Then he performed it for adults on the indoor festival stage and took it to Prague, where he performed it in front of scholars and Shakespeare theater directors at an international conference on Shakespeare. He made it into a production of an Off Broadway Night in New York City to see how it would fly. He flew very well.

He was developing it for an Off Broadway run when the pandemic hit. When Page came up with All the Devils Are Here as an option for a socially distant production, Shakespeare Theater Co.s artistic director Simon Godwin jumped at the chance and suggested filming it. The effort was rewarded with praise.

Writing in the New York Times, Maya Phillips says, Page, with his bottomless bass (soon tuned to audio in a Shakespeare @ Home production by Julius Caesar), seems possessed by such mastery of his craft, moving tears to eyes through Shylock’s pain and Malvolio’s comedic pomp with such rapidity it’s like watching a chameleon change color before your eyes: stunning, effortlessly.

And Peter Marks, the Washington Post theater critic, writes: All the Devils Are Here is the best solo show I have encountered during the pandemic. Page expects the series to have life beyond the pandemic.

He’s still planning that full production in New York and a tour of Washington, DC. I think it’s a lifelong project, Page said. I believe I will always be working on the idea, probably feeling that I made a mistake and trying to rectify that as I learn more.

He also hopes that the popularity of theatrical productions filmed during the pandemic will also extend beyond the pandemic. It not only highlights the filmed production of Hamilton that hit Disney + last year, but also the UK’s long tradition of national theaters releasing filmed versions of its shows as proof that there is an audience for it. .

What we have seen is that this does not decrease theater attendance; in fact, it increases it, he says. He remembers when his wife was playing in Chicago when Rob Marshalls’ Oscar-winning film was released in 2002.

I remember when the movie came out thinking, Oh, is that the end of the Chicago Broadway production? It did the exact opposite, Page said. It gave it a whole second life. People had seen the movie and then wanted to see the show. It’s the same with Hamilton. People will be clamoring to see it. You don’t diminish your audience by making a movie of it.

With The Golden Age, which stars Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, resuming filming in September, that meant shooting in a style he loves. We did the first reading, in fact, the day before the entire shutdown last year, he said. Then it was put on hold for a while.

When productions resumed with new COVID-19 security protocols, The Gilded Age was among the first to return to work. We were filming in a way that I like, which is we were filming the entire season at the same time rather than one episode at a time. … For an actor, it’s wonderful because your time is used so much more efficiently.

It’s a great spectacle. If you liked Downton Abbey, you’ll love this.