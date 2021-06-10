“Super 8” celebrates its 10th anniversary; JJ Abrams reveals mysteries and debunks fan theory

Ten years ago, writer-director JJ Abrams “Super 8” arrived in theaters, shrouded in mystery.

The trailer revealed an unseen monster wreaking havoc on Lillian, Ohio in 1979 with Congressman Jackson Lamb puzzled (Kyle Chandler) saying, “We have things going on here that I can’t explain.”

Many “Super 8” puzzles have been solved thanks to the detective efforts of Sheriff’s son Joe Lamb (Joel courtney), and his pack of Super 8 filmmaker friends including Alice Dainard (Elle Fanning in a performance in small groups).

But many questions remain a decade after the film was released on June 10, 2011. As “Super 8” continues with a Blu-ray 10th anniversary release, we asked Abrams for answers.

Was there a connection between the “Super 8” monster and “Cloverfield”?

Prior to release, “Super 8” saw feverish speculation that its monster was somehow linked to the mysterious alien from the 2008 Abrams-produced horror film “Cloverfield”.

However, the “Super 8” monster named Cooper turned out to be a six-legged ET trying to rebuild his spaceship and return home after escaping his torturing army captors. Cooper rightly killed a few humans, biting Colonel Nelec (Noah Emmerich) on the head, but has remained off movie screens since leaving Earth.

Meanwhile, the beast “Cloverfield,” whose last appearance was in “The Cloverfield Paradox” in 2018, was “just another alien that came from (the production company) Bad Robot,” says Abrams. “That’s really the extent of the Venn diagram between these two films.”

What was the root of the Deputy Lamb-Louis Dainard feud?

There is a deep hatred between Sheriff Jackson Lamb and Alice’s troubled father Louis Dainard (Ron Eldard), exposed from the opening scenes of the film. But it’s never fully explained.

The official reason for the bad blood is that Louis was released on bail from work at the factory and Elizabeth Lamb (Jackson’s wife, Joe’s mother) died to death when a steel beam fell on her head.

Is that so? That’s it?

Maybe the mutual animosity stemmed from Elizabeth’s competing love? Abrams confirms. “It’s funny. We definitely talked about it, that there could have been a story there,” he concedes.

A compelling fan theorysuggests that Louis and Elizabeth were once a couple, having child Alice, before Jackson and Elizabeth were together, having Joe. It could explain so many things, including the mutual hatred and Louis’ response to Alice, “Go on, go, like your mother did.” “

This theory would make Alice and Joe older half-siblings (hence Luke and Leia), which might explain why they just hold hands at the end of the movie, without even an innocent smooch at the end of the movie. Hollywood.

“They are not (related),” Abrams said, drawing the line. “I don’t know if a kiss or not a kiss defines their relationship, the idea was more that they had this deep connection.”

Beyond any romantic tension, Abrams attributes Jackson’s contempt for Louis because he’s “just a problem. He was sort of a guy’s local brothel.”

What happened to “The Case”, a Super 8 zombie movie?

The film stars aspiring director Charles Kaznyk (Riley Griffiths) making a Super 8 zombie movie starring Alice. At the end of “Super 8,” Charles presented his own work, “The Case,” saying he hoped to attend a local film festival.

So what happened to “The Case”? Major success: Abrams even hung the eventual poster for the film in his Los Angeles office. “Someone made the poster for the movie, which is hilarious for me,” he says.

The director said filming the fake zombie movie on Super 8 film was his highlight.

“It was so much like making movies as a kid that I thought about doing a (TV) series shot that way.” said Abrams. “It was so familiar, and the kids had so much fun. It really was the best part.”

Did Abrams mutilate any of Steven Spielberg’s Super 8 movies?

“Super 8” was inspired by real life when movie prodigies Abrams and 16-year-old student festival winners Matt Reeves were chosen by “Jaws” director Steven Spielberg to fix the Super 8 films of his childhood. Abrams is still amazed that Spielberg, ultimately producer of the film “Super 8”, has given the mission to the children.

“It was crazy. We didn’t understand it then, I don’t understand it now,” he says. “Somehow they gave us his original 8MM films, which we then fixed.”

When asked if there had been any film accidents among young people, Abrams replied no, but admits that he considered talking about a harmless memory of the young director, who called himself ” Steve Spielberg “.

“The movie ‘Escape to Nowhere’ had a title card that said ‘Directed by Steve Spielberg.’ I said to Matt, “We just have to take a picture, just a picture. And he was like, now, I can’t do that, “Abrams said.” So we didn’t. “

“I would have done it,” Abrams adds. “Matt was the one with morals and a sense of right and wrong. Apparently I didn’t have one.