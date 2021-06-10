Oscar-winning actor Wes Studi to be keynote speaker at RES 2021





Details Through Indigenous News Online Staff

June 10, 2021 LAS VEGAS Participants at the Economic Reservation Summit (RES 2021) in July will be treated to an opening speech by Oscar winner Wes Studi (Cherokee). The National Center for American Indian Enterprise (The National Center) has announced that Studi will be its keynote speaker during a fireside chat during a general session. The National Center will be holding RES 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on July 19 and 21. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Center has moved its annual economic conference from March to July. This year’s theme is Forward “Forward with Resiliency and Reinvention”. CLICK ON to register to attend RES 2021. Last November, Studi was named to the New York Times’ prestigious list of 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (so far). Studi, who grew up in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is known for portraying Native Americans in a way that has forever shattered age-old stereotypes of the film industry. Innovative, he presented fully developed Native American characters on screen and then went further by highlighting Native American success in non-traditional roles. Over the course of his career spanning more than 30 years, he has won numerous awards, including several First Americans in the Arts awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2009 Santa Fe Film Festival. In October 2019, Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Academy Honorary Award at the annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. More stories like this Catholic Church’s apology for residential schools not good enough, say Indigenous leaders

Montana Native Women Wanted by FBI for Drug Trafficking on Fort Peck Indian Reservation









